Gender Diversity

We are working hard to make Capgemini and Capgemini Invent a more gender equal place through a range of locally and globally organized initiatives.

For instance by:

  • Driving towards increased female representation in our leadership teams
  • Introducing a coaching and mentoring initiative for female managers nominated as future leaders to help them progress their careers
  • Launching a Women@Invent community to give a platform for women – and men – to connect and help each other
  • Specific female recruiting events and Ambassador network – leveraging more women in interview processes to support diversity hiring
  • Keeping our finger on the pulse of what women really think through regular employee engagement feedback so we can better target our actions

Our progress in this space has led to recognition of a number of acclaimed organizations, including:

  • Achieving the EDGE Assess certification for gender equality
  • Winning Business of the Year at the First Woman Awards 2017
  • Being named in the Times Top 50 Employers for Women

These are just some of the many examples of activities organized to support gender diversity in Capgemini and Capgemini Invent:

We believe Capgemini Invent is a great place to work, for all.

