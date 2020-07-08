We are working hard to make Capgemini and Capgemini Invent a more gender equal place through a range of locally and globally organized initiatives.
For instance by:
- Driving towards increased female representation in our leadership teams
- Introducing a coaching and mentoring initiative for female managers nominated as future leaders to help them progress their careers
- Launching a Women@Invent community to give a platform for women – and men – to connect and help each other
- Specific female recruiting events and Ambassador network – leveraging more women in interview processes to support diversity hiring
- Keeping our finger on the pulse of what women really think through regular employee engagement feedback so we can better target our actions
Our progress in this space has led to recognition of a number of acclaimed organizations, including:
- Achieving the EDGE Assess certification for gender equality
- Winning Business of the Year at the First Woman Awards 2017
- Being named in the Times Top 50 Employers for Women
These are just some of the many examples of activities organized to support gender diversity in Capgemini and Capgemini Invent:
- Self-Defence workshop hosted for women employees
- Agile BI Developer Employee Referral Drive in Q1 2020
- Participation in Gender Equality Summit 2020
- Global Recruitment of Women (GROW) panel discussions and networking sessions with leaders across NA to attract talent
- International Women’s Day volunteer events with Family Promise and donation drives for Dress for Success across NA
- MLK celebration in partnership with Junior Achievement – mentoring high school juniors to support diversity in STEM
- Be an Invent Woman round table and kick boxing event
- Female recruitment events
We believe Capgemini Invent is a great place to work, for all.