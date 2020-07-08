Capgemini Invent Diversity & Inclusion

At Invent we firmly believe that a diverse set of experiences, perspectives, and backgrounds is crucial to innovation and the development of new ideas. To deliver on our brand promise of “Inventing the New”, we welcome diverse teams and promote inclusive work practices.

“I am a big believer in Diversity and Inclusion. For society, for Capgemini Group, and, naturally, for Capgemini Invent. For Capgemini Invent diversity is at the heart of how we operate. We bring to life what’s next. Challenging the status quo is in our DNA and requires a Diversity of thought: Bringing together different perspectives, having healthy debates, and learning from each other. Diversity goes further than just bringing together people from different backgrounds, professions, gender, or ethnicity. We all have an active role to play to create an Inclusive culture, a work environment in which everybody truly feels heard and valued. Real diversity requires genuine curiosity and interest towards each other. Being sensitive to cultural differences or challenges with language. Encouraging someone who is normally quiet to speak up, or to help others overcome barriers. At Invent, we do not only want to invite people in, we also want to make them feel welcome, regardless of background, gender, age, looks, ability, sexual orientation, role or anything else that makes people who they are.

When we all play our part, when we perceive diversity for its value, and as something that is more than a numbers game, only then will we reap the benefits” Cyril Garcia, Managing Director, Capgemini Invent.

Our diversity targets can be split into three categories: