Perspectives from our Asia Pacific Junior Talents

Our graduate program team ran an opinion paper contest aiming at gathering insights and thoughts from our junior talent this past year. This program aimed at transcending geographic borders throughout APAC, promote exchange of thoughts and cultural awareness. This report is a curation of some of the most interesting pieces. It may sometimes not always represent Capgemini research findings, but it always brings a fresh perspective and sometime thought-provoking views on the evolution of technology from the people who will build their career through it.

Our junior colleagues decided to focus their work on

the revolutions brought by Artificial Intelligence, the many opportunities offered by Blockchain, what will come next in the area of Digital Customer Experience, what constitutes a Smart city technology advancements with the emergence of 5G and how we can sustain our development while promoting a more inclusive business world.

In this report just as in their professional life, the members of the new generation of professionals is focusing its attention, energy, thoughts and talent towards building a better world.