Perspectives from our Asia Pacific Junior Talents

Witness the evolution of technology from the people who will build their career through it.

Our graduate program team ran an opinion paper contest aiming at gathering insights and thoughts from our junior talent this past year. This program aimed at transcending geographic borders throughout APAC, promote exchange of thoughts and cultural awareness. This report is a curation of some of the most interesting pieces. It may sometimes not always represent Capgemini research findings, but it always brings a fresh perspective and sometime thought-provoking views on the evolution of technology from the people who will build their career through it.

Our junior colleagues decided to focus their work on

  1. the revolutions brought by Artificial Intelligence,
  2. the many opportunities offered by Blockchain,
  3. what will come next in the area of Digital Customer Experience,
  4. what constitutes a Smart city
  5. technology advancements with the emergence of 5G and
  6. how we can sustain our development while promoting a more inclusive business world.

In this report just as in their professional life, the members of the new generation of professionals is focusing its attention, energy, thoughts and talent towards building a better world.

Report: Perspectives from...

File size: 6.05 MB File type: PDF
Download icon

Read our Blogs

The potential of artificial intelligence in customer engagement

When the CRMs are enabled with AI, businesses can hit those major aspects of modern customer...

Questioning the humanity of artificial intelligence

Years ago, we never would have imagined the possibility of bots taking over the tedious...

Decoding Artificial Intelligence

AI is like a magic trick. While the word “artificial intelligence” could make us think that...

Are we prepared for the medical AI revolution?

Artificial intelligence has progressed in ways you never could have imagined. Our AI Doctor...

How inclusive design can bridge the great digital divide

Many people still experience barriers to online participation and can’t experience the...

Innovation and sustainability in the energy ecosystem

Without a sustainable energy solution, we are at risk of becoming a civilization of stasis, a...

Why innovation is crucial during a crisis

The word “crisis” originates from the Greek word “krisis” – which means “decisive moment.” It...

Why purpose, profit and people are now inseparable

Beyond the ethical implications for businesses to become more purpose-driven, consumers are...

Why sustainability as a business motive isn’t enough

We live in an ever-evolving world driven by megatrends. From leaders at Fortune 500 companies...

Smart cities in a post COVID-19 world

The urge to ensure we not only survive but thrive in times of pandemic has created an ever...

The future of a smart city starts from its people, not technology

A smart city is a resilient city – one that is not only technologically enabled and connected...

5G will change businesses for the better

When asked about the application of 5G and the future of connectivity, Steven Mollenkopf, CEO...

5G and its Big Bang impact on the auto industry

It’s no secret that the global rollout of 5G is going to disrupt many industries. What’s less...

What else can we put on the internet?

Blockchain has given us something unique. A way of coordinating and agreeing on something in...

Why bitcoin and digital currencies are the new norm?

Bitcoin has now emerged as a contender to gold as it fulfills the same properties of...

How blockchain can save street food

Food safety is inseparable from the openness, transparency, and traceability of its supply...

Intelligent automation – What’s impeding the popularity of autonomous driving？

Don’t you feel like we’ve been waiting for the autonomous driving car for ages now? It feels...

Why banks should reinvent themselves

Technology has eased access to information, and a lot of competitive financial services are...

Why retailers should elevate personalization

As consumer needs and preferences evolve, brands too must constantly evolve to elevate and...

Digital transformation? Don’t forget the culture!

Digital transformation, where businesses are evolving digitally to better improve customer...

