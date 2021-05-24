The Fast Track To Consulting global program is designed for talented graduates and those currently working who are looking for a role where they can combine technology, finance and creative design to help clients solve complex business and technology challenges. Apply and become a part of the diverse consulting team of experienced and knowledgeable consultants.

Program starts in September and will take place in Canada, India, Poland, United Kingdom and USA and will give young professionals a unique opportunity to discover the international world of business, finance and transformations.

Fast Track to Consulting Program – why should I join?

In Capgemini we love technology, not for what it is, but for what it can achieve – how it can impact our world, shape the future and help our clients reimagine their Finance & Accounting for the automated world. We also love finance but most importantly our People and we believe that a powerful new alliance is emerging between the individual and technology.

As part of the FTTC, you will be an integral part of the Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice’s Consulting organization where you will help guide our Clients towards large-scale transformations using automation and technology solutions at the very forefront of innovation. Our clients—some of the world’s leading companies—operate huge business service operations, often across many locations and with a variety of different technologies. Your job will be to help them on their journey to achieving digital finance transformation.

Fast Track to Consulting Program 2021

Fast Track to Consulting – what will I be doing during a 12-months of the program?

During the Fast Track to Consulting Global Program you will actively contribute and participate in business interactions with various Clients of global, leading companies which operate in different markets. Bespoke, structured and comprehensive onboarding program, individual induction as well as deployment plans will prepare you for your new exciting journey.

Main responsibilities:

working on projects that are in a development patch, engaging with your client to understand how the new technology will impact the people using it, what measures need to be taken to ensure the business is prepared for this change;

building knowledge and understanding of our business principles and operational processes (e.g., DGEM, ESOAR‘, DGEM Tech Platforms and Capgemini’s Industrialization & Automation approach etc);

identifying simple ideas that add value to day-to-day operations or tasks and makes improvements to process within own area of remit;

preparing and participating in workshops and meetings, both internal and external e.g. preparing materials, presentations, tools and other deliverables;

looking for and gathering key data, conducting a structured analysis. Drawing insights and making relevant recommendations with coaching;

seeking to deliver a consistently high quality of customer service by working with clients to identify potential weaknesses in their businesses, before providing suggestions for solutions.

During FTTC you always have something new to learn. There is no stagnation at any level and it’s more like a path of continuous improvement, as being a Consultant involves so many different skills. Now as a Senior Business Transformation Analyst I have a chance to work with high-level experts who don’t hesitate to share their knowledge with others or teach our best practices which are frequently used in our GBS Consulting Team. Piotr – FTTC Program Participant 2019/2020

Fast Track to Consulting Program – job for young professionals:

We are looking for inspired individuals who have the special power to build the close, trusting relationships which are key to delivering the seamless and efficient transitions that Clients expect from Capgemini.

You are the right person if you have:

a bachelor’s degree, with the ability to interpret data and information into high-performing solutions;

fantastic verbal and written communication and interpersonal skills – we are developing products for people, so you’ll need to be able to fully empathise with their needs and concerns;

exceptional organisational skills, the ability to work autonomously and an ability to understand a client’s business requirements;

proactive attitude and behaviour that result in outstanding delivery and quality;

very good practical knowledge and skills of MS Office package (Power Point, Excel, Word);

experience in building and formatting presentations;

very good English both spoken and written. Additional languages would be a plus.

The Fast Track to Consulting Program 2021/2022 will take place in 5 countries:

Visit your Capgemini country website to find out more about recruitment to Fast Track to Consulting Program.

Fast Track to Consulting Programme 2019/2020:

Meet former participants:

Fast Track to Consulting Program – meet Szymon

Fast Track to Consulting Program – meet Kasia