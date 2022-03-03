Select which Site you would like to reach:

Graduates

Shape your Career with us

BE EMPOWERED TO SHAPE YOUR CAREER WITH US

Are you ready to explore a world of opportunities with Capgemini Middle East Graduate Program?

Through our structured learning, hands-on projects, continuous feedback and supportive colleagues, the Graduate Program will give you the chance TO GROW and HAVE IMPACT in your chosen area.

WHO WE ARE

Read more about us here

OUR PURPOSE

To unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.

ABOUT CAPGEMINI MIDDLE EAST

Capgemini Middle East is a foremost provider of consulting, digital transformation, and technology services with a presence in the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 15 years. With a strong clientele base across various sectors such as Financial Services, Public Sector, and many others, we believe that the best outcomes are received through close collaboration with our clients and the strong stakeholder’s community.

WHY US

OUR OFFER

Find the career path that’s right for you. As a graduate, you will be working with the world’s leading brands to enhance and transform the way they do business. We provide you with opportunities to build on your academic achievements while developing the skills you need to excel as a professional.

We Create Workforce of the Future

Grad Journey from Academia to Industry at Capgemini

Subsequent promotion shall be determined by individual performance.

LIFE AT CAPGEMINI

Life at Capgemini is dynamic and fun, a place where people love to work. A career with freedom, full of learning and development opportunities and the support to help you achieve your best.

MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADER

At Capgemini, we work in a dynamic environment where we believe in development through learning opportunities. As we witness technology-led disruptions across every sector and market, our new brand promise – Get the Future You Want – epitomises the spirit and energy of Capgemini. We encourage young talent to discover their passion; realise their true potential and be the architects of a better future.

Bilel Guedhami, Managing Director, Capgemini Middle East

 

OUR LOCATIONS

 

Riyadh, KSA

 

Abu Dhabi, UAE

 

Dubai, UAE

WE HAVE OPENED THE APPLICATIONS FOR 2021 and 2022 GRADUATE PROGRAM

‘Register your Interest’ here,

