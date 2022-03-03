BE EMPOWERED TO SHAPE YOUR CAREER WITH US

WHO WE ARE

OUR PURPOSE

To unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future.

ABOUT CAPGEMINI MIDDLE EAST

Capgemini Middle East is a foremost provider of consulting, digital transformation, and technology services with a presence in the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 15 years. With a strong clientele base across various sectors such as Financial Services, Public Sector, and many others, we believe that the best outcomes are received through close collaboration with our clients and the strong stakeholder’s community.

WHY US

OUR OFFER

Find the career path that’s right for you. As a graduate, you will be working with the world’s leading brands to enhance and transform the way they do business. We provide you with opportunities to build on your academic achievements while developing the skills you need to excel as a professional.

We Create Workforce of the Future

Grad Journey from Academia to Industry at Capgemini

Subsequent promotion shall be determined by individual performance.

LIFE AT CAPGEMINI

Life at Capgemini is dynamic and fun, a place where people love to work. A career with freedom, full of learning and development opportunities and the support to help you achieve your best.

MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADER

“At Capgemini, we work in a dynamic environment where we believe in development through learning opportunities. As we witness technology-led disruptions across every sector and market, our new brand promise – Get the Future You Want – epitomises the spirit and energy of Capgemini. We encourage young talent to discover their passion; realise their true potential and be the architects of a better future.”

Bilel Guedhami, Managing Director, Capgemini Middle East

OUR LOCATIONS

Riyadh, KSA Abu Dhabi, UAE Dubai, UAE

