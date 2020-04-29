ISAI Cap Ventures invests in InsideBoard, a SaaS platform for change management that utilizes AI for digital and business transformation projects

With 80 employees, offices in Paris, New York and San Francisco, InsideBoard is the first digital change management platform support clients in their digital transformation journey using a single AI-based platform.

Founded in 2014 by Michaël and Yohan Bentolila, the platform uses unique AI algorithms to drive ongoing employee adoption and performance for digital and business transformation projects. InsideBoard can connect to multiple business software and applications, such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, Ivalua, SAP, Slack, ServiceNow, among others. It can be utilized as a standalone or as a fully embedded software.

With InsideBoard, businesses have a comprehensive solution that guarantees successful transformation, via a single platform that provides all the key employee engagement drivers and employs an objectives-based approach inspired by Google’s OKR (Objectives & Key Results) system. InsideBoard’s solution perfectly aligns with Capgemini’s strategy of leveraging AI/Data to deliver complex transformational projects, in a timely, cost-efficient and sustainable manner.

For all those reasons, ISAI Cap Ventures participated in the B Series funding round, along with Axa Venture Partners and Orange Digital Ventures. The investment will support InsideBoard’s strategic agenda of accelerated growth in the US, product development, allow the team to grow quickly whilst managing high customer satisfaction levels.

InsideBoard in a nutshell – Value Proposition