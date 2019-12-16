Capgemini Named a Global Market Leader in Next-Gen ADM Services in the ISG Provider Lens for 2019-20

Information Services Group (ISG) has named Capgemini as a global market leader among next-gen application development and maintenance (ADM) service providers for 2019 in their recent report: ISG Provider Lens™ – Next-gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services 2019-20 – Global.

This report evaluated the portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength of major market players across four key areas:

Overall Next-gen ADM

Agile Development

Continuous Testing

DevOps Consulting

Capgemini: “A leader in next-gen ADM services” across all four key areas, globally.

Overall, ISG praised our ADMnext offering, stating that “The firm delivers differentiated value to its enterprise customers through a combined approach that includes a business-focused vision of ADM in digital transformation, regulatory and compliance-specific expertise, best-of-breed approach, a unified delivery platform and a well-balanced portfolio. The company delivers next-generation ADM through its ADMnext offering that forms a critical strategic pillar along with other areas such as AI, digital manufacturing, intelligent enterprise, cloud and cybersecurity.”

Reports for US, UK, Nordics, Germany and Brazil

ISG has released individual reports for Global, US, UK, Nordics, Germany and Brazil. It has named Capgemini a leader in Twenty out of Twenty-three quadrants across all reports.

ISG’s report highlights the importance of augmenting traditional ADM services with emerging technologies and methodologies, as it evaluates a provider’s capabilities in incorporating new approaches towards business results during the development and delivery of applications.

