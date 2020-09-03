Select which Site you would like to reach:

The value of a blockchain-enabled supply chain

Foster the creation of reliable and sustainable supply chains through leveraging blockchain

Even in normal times, managing supply chains has become a significant challenge, with layers of complexity that have evolved organically, contributing to inefficiency and heightening risk. The current pandemic has brought these difficulties into sharp focus, highlighting the limits of supply chains across industries and regions.

In this series of articles, Damien de Chillaz (Head of Blockchain and B2B Platforms, Capgemini’s Business Services), Jörg Junghanns (Vice President Europe – Digital Supply Chain, Capgemini’s Business Services), Adrien Calvayrac (France AIE Lead), Jean-Baptiste Meriem (Blockchain Lead, Capgemini Invent), and their colleagues consider the extent to which blockchain technology can be used to overcome these challenges, and to create supply chain models that are more reliable, sustainable, and frictionless.

The series of articles looks at how blockchain can:

  • Become a game-changer for supply chains
  • Enable next-generation traceability
  • Enhance transparency and accountability between parties
  • Improve procure-to-pay functionality
  • Help to secure IoT devices.

The first article looks at some of the obstacles that can be encountered in the supply chain, and the degree to which blockchain technology can change the game for the better.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next article in this series, published over the coming weeks, which explore the fascinating subject of how can blockchain transform your supply chain to help create, what we call, the Frictionless Enterprise.

The Frictionless Enterprise-blockchain for the supply chain

How to make blockchain the game-changer for the supply chain

About the authors

Meet our Experts

>

Damien De Chillaz

Expert in B2B Platforms, Blockchain, Business Models

>

Jörg Junghanns

Operations Transformation, Supply Chain Digitization

>

Adrien Calvayrac

Expert in Digital transformation and innovation

>

Jean-Baptiste Meriem

Strategy and TransformationStrategy and Transformation

Watch the entire webcast series

Go Live with the French Applied Innovation Exchange network

Web series: How can Blockchain foster reliable and sustainable supply chains?

Go Live with the French Applied Innovation Exchange network

