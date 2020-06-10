Select which Site you would like to reach:

The importance of data in digital supply chain

The emergence of the data-driven enterprise and its impact on supply chains

Jörg Junghanns
Jörg Junghanns
Vice President Europe – Digital Supply Chain, Capgemini’s Business Services

Across multiple industries, the amount of data and its impact on business is growing exponentially. Companies are becoming more data-driven, with machine sensors and digital sales channels generating increasing amounts of data that is ready to be harnessed and analyzed.

On top of their original, intrinsic, and functional value, many products induce users into generating valuable data that can then be monetized through delivering valuable insights. This, in turn, pushes up the corporate value of a particular product and the organization that produces it, as investors become increasingly interested in the organization’s ability to harness valuable data. In fact, data is increasing over-proportionately compared to the attention it is given by supply chain leaders.

It is clear that so much value is yet to be created by properly industrializing the gathering and analysis of data. Even more so, the margin generated by additional value through a product’s data and the insights derived from this data will soon surpass the value of the actual product.

This paper explores the importance of data in digital supply chain, and how the emergence of the data-driven enterprise is having a significant impact on supply chains:

Download the full report from the link below, or navigate through the sections above.

Download the full Report

The importance of data in digital supply chain

The data-driven, the data-conscious, and the laggards

Tapping into the potential of data and analytics

The backbone of a proper data strategy

Supply chain data integrity as the foundation of touchless planning

Increased productivity from intelligent automation for a UK-based CPG company

Improved data accuracy and reduced stock-outs for a global CPG company

Conclusion

Related Solutions

Read more icon Business Services

Meet our Experts

Jörg Junghanns

Read more icon
Jörg Junghanns
Show all
cookies.

By continuing to navigate on this website, you accept the use of cookies.

For more information and to change the setting of cookies on your computer, please read our Privacy Policy.

Close

Close cookie information