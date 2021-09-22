Select which Site you would like to reach:

Reinventing customer experience in healthcare

Drive frictionless digital customer interactions for your patients and members across the healthcare ecosystem

Scott Manghillis
Scott Manghillis, Go-to-Market Lead for FS & Life Sciences, Capgemini’s Business Services

This collection of blogs, articles, and interviews gives you insights and advice on how your organization can reinvent customer experience for the healthcare industry to deliver a frictionless, personalized, digital-first customer experience for your patients and members.

These insights are based on learnings from the recent experience of Capgemini’s Digital Customer Operations team in driving a more meaningful, productive, and frictionless relationship for our clients and their customers:

Contact Business Services

To learn more about how Capgemini’s Digital Customer Operations for Healthcare helps you deliver a superior, frictionless patient and member experience, contact: scott.manghillis@capgemini.com

To stay up to date with our latest thought leadership pieces, product launches, and news – click here

Featured Insights

Digital Customer Operations for Healthcare

Drive frictionless patient and member experiences

Read more icon
Digital Customer Operations for Healthcare

Digital Customer Operations for Healthcare (Life Sciences and Med-Tech focus)

Drive frictionless patient and customer experiences

Read more icon
Digital Customer Operations for Healthcare (Life Sciences and Med-Tech focus)

Digital Customer Operations for Tech Product Support

Drive frictionless customer experiences across product and technical support operations

Read more icon
Digital Customer Operations for Tech Product Support

Digital Customer Interactions

Drive enhanced engagement and loyalty through delivering a frictionless customer experience

Read more icon
Digital Customer Interactions

Related Solutions

Read more icon Augmented Service – Know more
Read more icon Customer Experience
Read more icon Enrich your customer interactions

Meet our Experts

Anjali Pendlebury-Green

Read more icon
Anjali Pendlebury-Green
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies