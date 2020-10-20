Select which Site you would like to reach:

The five fundamentals of the Frictionless Enterprise

The Frictionless Enterprise is one in which information flows seamlessly between people and processes, intelligently, and as and when it is needed.

There are five fundamentals prerequisite to establishing solid foundations for an organization in which information flows seamlessly between people and processes, intelligently, and as and when it is needed. Achieving it doesn’t mean the arbitrary application of technology, rules, or processes. It entails whole new, digital ways of thinking and working, combined with the capacity to constantly adapt itself to new contexts

At Capgemini, we use the Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) – our proprietary business transformation platform – to help our clients remain competitive in a rapidly changing, business context. This, in turn, enables the Frictionless Enterprise.

Hyperscale automation

Cloud agility

Data fluidity

Sustainable planet

Secure business

