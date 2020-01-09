HR across our delivery centers

Dipankar Sur, HR Head for India, Capgemini’s Business Services

My role is to lead HR teams stationed to support several strategic locations across India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Salem, Trichy, Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai. My teams are collectively structured to leverage the skills, talent, and business functions specific to these cities, which help to strengthen our service offerings to our clients. Despite having such a large presence in India, the agility of the organization and the way in which our people are connected with the organization’s vision are clearly visible and tangible.

The ecosystem of industries in India today is changing as rapidly as the technology that drives it. Skills are the true currency in today’s evolving working world. This is a pivotal driving force to build the right strategies for our people practices. The first duty of a technology employer is to make “tech” investments in its people through training, development, and the evolution of talent to match the market we work in. Investing in a continuous program of skills refreshment and education is also necessary to remain state-of-the-art throughout the employee lifecycle.

My focus is to build and evolve a future-ready HR organization in India with the right balance of business acumen and deep rooted clarity on HR concepts. To do this, we are investing in Group programs such as the robotic process automation (RPA) sprint program that provides formal training for our people on RPA methodology and tools. This is helping our people to reskill and develop competencies in the discipline of intelligent automation and then leverage their expertise in client projects across our centers.

Our key areas of focus going into 2020 will be to continue to invest in the competency development of our workforce, retention of our critical talent, best-in-class employee engagement, and evolving Capgemini to be the preferred employer of choice in the Indian job market.

Alejandra Salazar, Head of HR, Capgemini Guatemala

My role as the Head of HR at Capgemini Guatemala is to ensure that HR is a strategic partner for the business, providing HR solutions that benefit both our employees and the organization. I’m responsible for driving our recruitment, training, and retaining efforts, and for making our people agenda a priority.

The Guatemala HR function strives to always be in listening mode – we listen to our business leaders to understand the needs of the business and the capabilities we need to build to ensure our business remains sustainable; and we listen to our people to understand what engages them, what drives them, and what we need to do differently. We then create and deploy appropriate strategies consistently across the center. We’ve also created a culture focused on professional development and internal mobility in which we follow the mantra of “promote first, hire second” – this is reflected in our vacancy coverage rate of more than 70% of positions covered with internal talent.

Reskilling and communication are the keys to success in the digital age. To this end, we are helping our people develop their knowledge and skills through structured programs such as the global robotic process automation (RPA) sprint initiative, which is helping them identify and develop automation opportunities with the support of a mentor from the Intelligent Automation Practice. We’re also making automation part of our daily conversations to help our people view automation as an opportunity to get away from repetitive work and engage with more meaningful activities.

Guatemala Capgemini will face two main challenges in 2020 in which HR support will be key. Firstly, we need to make sure that the center has the right people at the right time, including the next generation of leaders. Secondly, we need to continue reskilling our people and leverage global initiatives to provide an environment where creativity, innovation, and “crazy” ideas are well received, developed, and rewarded.

Laura Luo, HR Director, Capgemini China

My team and I empower our people to work together with new technologies and tools, helping to create a group of highly engaged, capable, and integrated people to continue developing Capgemini China.

Digital competence not only means being proficient with technology but more of an attitude and ability to embrace technology, collaborate with others, and work effectively in a modern, digital environment – such as in a virtual team or together with machines.

Aside from the Capgemini Group learning curriculum of role-based competencies, virtual learning content on Capgemini’s MyLearning platform, and the Capgemini MOOCs (massive open online courses), the China HR function is helping our people develop their knowledge and skills for the digital age through implementing face-to-face and on-the-job training and digital transformation programs (“learning by doing”) to ensure our people are equipped with skills and knowledge of intelligent automation.

We also believe that digital transformation must be led from the top, and our leadership has set a clear vision of how our organization will create a digitally capable culture. China’s HR team will support this vision to not only recruit digitally competent people, but also create opportunities to upskill our existing people with the right competencies for a successful digital career.

Going into 2020, our key challenge is attracting the right talent from the market that can help us continue to build a digitally competent workforce.