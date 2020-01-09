Digitizing the supply chain

Welcome to our winter 2019–2020 edition of Innovation Nation. This edition focuses on Capgemini’s Digital Supply Chain offer – and the five sub-offers of Demand Planning, Master Data Management, Order Management, Logistics Control Tower, and Procurement Operations. It also shares insights from our experts across finance and accounting (F&A), human resources (HR), and intelligent automation.
– Anis Chenchah, CEO, Business Services
Interview with Dharmendra Patwardhan, Global Head of the Digital Supply Chain Practice, Capgemini
Innovation Nation talks to Dharmendra Patwardhan about how Capgemini’s Digital Supply Chain offer represents a unique and multifaceted supply chain solution that is delivering enhanced business outcomes and industry-first commitments around cash, cost, and service to our clients around the globe.
With the pace of digital disruption ever increasing, organizations and their leaders today understand the criticality of supply chain digitization, but often lack direction and, as a result, fail to scale up effectively. Successful organizations have clear frameworks to identify the right digital initiatives that are aligned with their goals, learn fast from their pilot implementations, and will be determined and able to reach scale.
Greg Bateup, Head of Solutions and Transformation – Procurement, Capgemini’s Business Services
Implementing Capgemini’s D-GEM architecture and ESOAR methodology across your supply chain can deliver a much more streamlined, cost-effective, and responsive procurement system – as well as a higher overall quality of customer service.
Syngenta reimagines its HR for an enhanced employee experience
Through its partnership with Capgemini, Syngenta standardizes its global HR processes, leading to the introduction of best-in-class digital tools to achieve greater effectiveness and a better employee experience.
Interview with Xavier Italiano, Contract Manager, Capgemini’s Business Services, and Magdalena Likus-Smietana, International Mobility Manager, Capgemini’s Business Services.
Innovation Nation talks to Xavier Italiano and Magdalena Likus-Smietana about Capgemini’s award-winning Travel Tracker Tool provides enhanced visibility at a global level for our people on assignment abroad, while enabling the mobility team to spend more time on valuable and complex processes.
Elaine Chen, Head of Facilities and Administration, Capgemini China, and Michael Yu IT Director, Group IT Global Infra APAC, Capgemini China
Just like the transformation programs we carry out for our clients, our own office relocation demonstrates the importance of good preparation, a user-driven design, comprehensive planning, and the right technology.
Delivering tomorrow’s intelligent process automation, today
Interview with Gina Gray, Commercial Director, Celaton
Innovation Nation talks to Gina Gray about how its Intelligent Document Processing platform – inSTREAM™ – helps Capgemini’s customers automate and streamline their end-to-end business processes to deliver a significant reduction in their operational expenditure.
An effective approach to implementing intelligent automation
Carole Murphy, Global Head of the Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice, Capgemini’s Business Services
ESOAR is a unique and straightforward transformation methodology that addresses the underlying causes of inefficiency in your business operations, before working on the actual symptoms – to create a platform for intelligent automation and artificial intelligence.
A next-generation data exchange platform for KYC and supplier onboarding
Manuel Sevilla, Chief Digital Officer, Capgemini’s Business Services
Capgemini’s new KYC platform provides an immutable, secure, traced, and streamlined way for parties to carry out KYC transactions, which means faster onboarding and eliminating the need to provide the same information multiple times.
Transforming the Capgemini Group from the inside out
Kishor Wikhe, Chief Operating Officer, Capgemini’s Business Services
Delivering significant benefits to the Capgemini Group’s finance and HR functions also enhances the service we are able to deliver to our clients as they embark on their own journeys of automation and digital transformation.
Innovation Nation talks to Aarti Srivastava – Global Head of HR for Business Services – about how she is leading the cultural shift to prepare the organization for an augmented, future-ready workforce, while developing our people to leverage new technology and advance their careers in a future-oriented way.
Dipankar Sur, Alejandra Salazar, and Laura Luo – our HR heads in India, Guatemala, and China – give a brief look at how they are helping our people to develop their skills, knowledge, and careers for the digital age.
With only a small percentage of Polish women choosing to study IT at university, how does an organization such as Capgemini attract young female talent, and resolve inclusion and diversity issues? Capgemini Poland’s IT Girls rEvolution Academy aims to educate for change.