Digitizing the supply chain

Delivering tomorrow’s intelligent process automation, today

Interview with Gina Gray, Commercial Director, Celaton

Innovation Nation talks to Gina Gray about how its Intelligent Document Processing platform – inSTREAM™ – helps Capgemini’s customers automate and streamline their end-to-end business processes to deliver a significant reduction in their operational expenditure.

An effective approach to implementing intelligent automation

Carole Murphy, Global Head of the Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice, Capgemini’s Business Services

ESOAR is a unique and straightforward transformation methodology that addresses the underlying causes of inefficiency in your business operations, before working on the actual symptoms – to create a platform for intelligent automation and artificial intelligence.

Augmenting the workforce

Adam Bujak, Global Head of the Intelligent Automation Offer, Capgemini’s Business Services

Intelligent automation is exposing rich seams of information that an augmented workforce can mine and exploit to an ever-greater degree.

Digital twins and business process transformation

Lee Beardmore, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Capgemini’s Business Services

Digital twins are not only able to transform the efficiency of current business processes, they can also help organizations reimagine their operating models to adapt to the changing circumstances.

A next-generation data exchange platform for KYC and supplier onboarding

Manuel Sevilla, Chief Digital Officer, Capgemini’s Business Services

Capgemini’s new KYC platform provides an immutable, secure, traced, and streamlined way for parties to carry out KYC transactions, which means faster onboarding and eliminating the need to provide the same information multiple times.

Transforming the Capgemini Group from the inside out

Kishor Wikhe, Chief Operating Officer, Capgemini’s Business Services

Delivering significant benefits to the Capgemini Group’s finance and HR functions also enhances the service we are able to deliver to our clients as they embark on their own journeys of automation and digital transformation.

SAP S/4HANA – renewing the enterprise

David Lumley, Global Head of FPIA Consulting, Capgemini’s Business Services, and Alex Bennell, UK Head of SAP Corporate Finance and Procurement, Applications

SAP S/4HANA represents an opportunity for organizations to impose shape and direction on their business that will carry them into the future.

