When everything is going well, life tends to be not just straightforward, but also fairly simple. It’s when things go wrong that they get complicated.

Complications take time and cost money to address, and so it’s no surprise that in early 2019, a major client of ours decided to explore the possibility of automating elements of its disputes resolution function. The main objectives were to optimize staffing, reduce costs, increase throughput and accuracy, reduce resolution time, and introduce analytics so as to scope the possibility of further improvements down the line.

The challenge – reduce or eliminate the burden and cost of manual processing

The manual nature of the status quo on disputes resolution was proving a burden: staff turnover was fairly high, it was taking over six months to bring new joiners fully up to speed, and there was a significant overhead of work that was either non-productive, or non-billable, or both.

It was hoped that automation would address these issues to enable frictionless processing, while also rationalizing the department’s need to support 24 languages.

The solution – global, scalable, collaborative, and intelligent automation

The automation solution we have developed is both global and scalable in its scope. It has been based on the premise of coherent collaboration with human beings, and it includes several key constituent parts.

The first is an “automation anywhere” robotic process automation (RPA) element, which acts as a data bridge between all the solution components and the client’s various target systems. This marshals data from all these systems, logs every transaction step to generate a digital audit log, executes process outcomes, and manages transaction status with PeopleSoft’s Disputes Management Workflow. It also synchronizes data master tables between PeopleSoft and the solution’s various components.

The second constituent part is a language processing engine, which reads inbound emails to identify request types. It then automatically indexes and allocates transactions for automated processing, whether they be rebill procedures, credit adjustments, or copy documents. Where necessary, it assigns work to other departments, such as collections and master data, etc. It also identifies, auto-indexes and closes any spam mails.

The third main part – the heart of the solution – is the business rule engine. This element uses more than 6,100 configured business logics and master reference data to certify transactions, which are then routed for automated processing. Exceptions are routed for manual resolution, and finally, an audit trail is maintained for all transactions.

The outcomes – going frictionless

The approach taken not only introduced intelligent automation to the disputes resolution process – it has also embedded the principles of Capgemini’s Frictionless Enterprise approach into the client’s overall finance and administration function, enabling a smooth and seamless flow of information and collaboration between employees, their departments, and those with whom they work. It also encompasses their relationship with suppliers, partners, and obviously customers.

The benefits of the solution have included:

€1.4 million per-year savings, by reallocating FTE headcount

APAC turnaround time reduced from 5 days to 1 day

Automated language processing for 76% of overall disputes volume

Eliminating between approximately 60–75% of current manual effort.

Anna Ordowska has extensive experience in intelligent automation solutioning and deployment.

Kabir Bazliel helps clients to leverage intelligent automation and AI assets to realize disruptive transformation outcomes.