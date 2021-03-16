When you sell one product in one location, things are pretty straightforward. But when you sell multiple brands within almost every country in the world, and have to import and export those brands across geographies, life is much more complicated.

Our client is the owner of, and the driving force behind, some of the world’s biggest and best-known brands. It sells packaged food products, personal care goods, household cleaning items, and boasts a turnover of over €1.5 billion. It’s no surprise that integrating operations across finance and the supply chain is a major undertaking.

The challenge – making things less manual

As the size and scope of the supply chain has grown, so too has the complexity of the organization’s processes. Too many people have been involved, in too many teams, and at too many points in individual routines.

The company realized that roles were being duplicated, processes had to be tracked manually, and it was often the case that multiple follow-ups were needed before approvals were given. Reporting was a particular problem: it was being managed in seven non-standard Excel-based macro clusters covering over 150 different markets, with the need to validate high-volume data from multiple data warehouse tools.

But it wasn’t just internal teams that faced challenges. Suppliers and customers were also finding they had to interact with a number of different functions within the organization.

The solution – unifying processes end-to-end

The first stage in assessing a challenge as complex as this is to conduct an audit of current conditions, and that’s what our team did. We took time to identify, map, and mine all current processes, and to devise a means of load balancing that would scale with need.

Once the scope was established, we created a solutions architecture that took advantage of a suite of powerful tools, enabling us to create a unified and comprehensive approach to everything, from master data creation, through planning, order management, fulfillment, invoicing, shipments, marketing activity, claims processes, and collections.

The solution went all the way to reporting, where manual steps were eliminated, and simplified and standardized templates were introduced across all landscapes. Alteryx workflow routines were used to allocate and validate data, and powerful visualization and analytics tools were introduced.

The outcomes – going frictionless

Tackling competing and laborious manual processes wasn’t only a challenge. It was also an opportunity to introduce digital transformation to a key part of our client’s organization in a way that would enable:

Frictionless and consistent data handling

Satisfying flexible and high-growth business requirements

Technology-driven, hands-free data management to generate reports

The measurement of actual performance.

Ravikumar M is responsible for integrating supply chain and finance operations leading to digital delivery for global clients.

Murali Narayanappa helps client transform their traditional reporting into data-driven analytics using best-in-class of visualization reporting tools.