Innovation Games 2020

The Innovation Games is a unique program that showcases some of the best projects and initiatives across Capgemini’s Business Services harnessing the power of automation and technology to deliver value for our clients and our organization.

The Games are all about teams, not individuals – the best innovation happens when people spark ideas off one another. This helps us demonstrate that the seamless and effortless flow of information and collaboration across an organization – what we call the Frictionless Enterprise – is not just a digital principle, but something that delivers tangible financial and efficiency benefits.

The 2020 edition focused on uncovering innovative projects and solutions that are driving digital innovation in business operations across three categories: Growth, Intelligent Automation, and Customer Value.