The amount of data exposed to organizations in the digital world is growing exponentially and at a rapidly increasing speed. This is no understatement.

Robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation promise much, but reaping the benefits of these technologies requires a considered approach to ensure optimal success and minimal expenditure. These technologies are best put to use after simplifying and standardizing business processes to magnify the efficiency, while leading to improved effectiveness, control, and business value.

Reimaging business processes not only sets the vision for an automation journey, but also ensures organizations make the right choices that underpin effective automation. Failure to make these choices can lead to challenges in scaling up and justifying return on investment. It is, therefore, crucial that organizations identify the areas that are ripe for automation, before they actually start to develop an automation solution.

Capgemini’s approach to developing an intelligent automation solution is called ESOAR (Eliminate, Standardize, Optimize, Automate, Robotize). This unique and straightforward transformation methodology addresses the underlying causes of inefficiency in your business operations, before working on the actual symptoms – to create a platform for intelligent automation and artificial intelligence.

ESOAR is all about reimagining your processes in the light of intelligent automation, enabling you to implement straight-through processing and automated solutions while delivering the best impact and outcomes to your business users. ESOAR identifies opportunities to eliminate processes up front if necessary, and enhances your existing investments in technology, setting the agenda for a holistic approach to transformation of your business operations. Capgemini teams use our ESOAR implementation methodology to implement successful change across your business, applying the following steps in exactly this order for maximum effect:

E – Eliminate all unnecessary and sub-optimal transactions/interactions

Eliminate all unnecessary and sub-optimal transactions/interactions S – Standardize transactions/interactions to create golden paths

Standardize transactions/interactions to create golden paths O – Optimize the solution using existing investments to drive quick wins

Optimize the solution using existing investments to drive quick wins A – Automate intelligently to create new AI solutions

Automate intelligently to create new AI solutions R – Robotize where appropriate.

This paper presents a collection of real client case studies from across our finance and accounting (F&A), human resources (HR), digital supply chain (DSC), and financial services (FS) practices that showcase how Capgemini’s ESOAR transformation methodology is being used in practice to transform our clients’ business.

These case studies are not in any particular order, and the ESOAR steps our transformation teams implemented for the clients involved will be relevant to every organization. What these case studies do show is how we go about implementing ESOAR in advance of implementing intelligent automation, and the kinds of processes that we are eliminating, standardizing, optimizing, automating, and robotizing.

The one question is asked most about automation is: which organizations have automated all of their business operations? The answer is straightforward, but important. No legacy organization has achieved 100% automation. We’re all still learning. There is a lot to be learned from these case studies, and they can serve as an example of the results that can be achieved when you apply a robust transformation methodology to reimagine your business operations.