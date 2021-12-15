Select which Site you would like to reach:

Digital Twin

Establish the foundations of frictionless transformation and continuous innovation

Read more about Digital Twin

Digital Twin

Establish the foundations of frictionless transformation and continuous innovation

Read more icon
Digital Twin

Digital twin within the supply chain – the benefits

Implementing a digital twin delivers business process outcomes simulated in a virtual...

Read more icon
Digital twin within the supply chain – the benefits

The digital twin and SAP S/4HANA®

A digital twin can simplify your S/4HANA transition.

Read more icon
The digital twin and SAP S/4HANA®

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #1: business mining

The business mining stage in digital twins enables you to capture the current state of your...

Read more icon
The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #1: business mining

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #2: modeling

The modeling stage in digital twins helps you define your ideal business processes.

Read more icon
The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #2: modeling

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #3: simulating

The simulating stage in digital twins represents a risk-free way to assess your options and...

Read more icon
The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #3: simulating

The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #4: improving

The improving stage in digital twins creates a virtuous cycle of continuous improvement.

Read more icon
The four stages of digital twins in business processing – stage #4: improving

Related Solutions

Frictionless Finance

Future-proof your finance function to deliver the Frictionless Enterprise

Read more icon
Frictionless Finance

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies