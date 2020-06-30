Select which Site you would like to reach:

Crisis care package offers

Pragmatic, turnkey solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes to mitigate the disruption caused by COVID-19.

COVID-19 has triggered global instability that is putting immense pressure on business leaders to generate secure outcomes for their organizations. Capgemini’s crisis care package offers enable organizations to:

  • Respond – limit the business disruption
  • Restore – stabilize and get back to business faster
  • Relaunch – perform and reimagine the new or next normal to build a resilient enterprise.

Our crisis care package offers provide pragmatic, turnkey solutions that help you to mitigate the disruption caused by COVID-19 and deliver tangible business outcomes to your organization.

Read more

Return to Work Helpdesk

Critical communication management and back-to-business planning to help you reopen and stay...

Read more icon
Return to Work Helpdesk

Fast-track Intelligent Process Automation

Build a digitally augmented workforce at scale through leveraging intelligent automation...

Read more icon
Fast-track Intelligent Process Automation

Supply Chain Relief

Optimize inventory flow, maximize revenue, and reduce working capital under COVID-19

Read more icon
Supply Chain Relief

Augmented Finance Services

Drive improved outcomes across cash flow, working capital, year-end reporting, and auditing...

Read more icon
Augmented Finance Services
cookies.

By continuing to navigate on this website, you accept the use of cookies.

For more information and to change the setting of cookies on your computer, please read our Privacy Policy.

Close

Close cookie information