Capgemini named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Learning Services

Capgemini is delighted to have been positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s Learning Services: Transforming the Way the Workplace Learns Market Analysis.

The report acknowledges Capgemini’s global footprint, focus on the digital transformation of learning, digital learning content design factory, approach to global delivery and 13 delivery locations, including a state of the art learning campus in Les-Fontaines, Paris and its Academy in Utrecht Netherlands, and investments in next-generation technological innovations such as robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.

Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

This market segment reflects Capgemini’s overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to learning services clients.