Select which Site you would like to reach:

Capgemini named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Learning Services

NelsonHall’s Learning ServicesCapgemini is delighted to have been positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s Learning Services: Transforming the Way the Workplace Learns Market Analysis.

The report acknowledges Capgemini’s global footprint, focus on the digital transformation of learning, digital learning content design factory, approach to global delivery and 13 delivery locations, including a state of the art learning campus in Les-Fontaines, Paris and its Academy in Utrecht Netherlands, and investments in next-generation technological innovations such as robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.

Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

This market segment reflects Capgemini’s overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to learning services clients.

Capgemini named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Learning Services

News

Capgemini named a “Leader” by NelsonHall in its NEAT evaluation of learning services

Capgemini announced today that it has been named a “Leader” in the NelsonHall Evaluation...

Read more icon
Capgemini named a “Leader” by NelsonHall in its NEAT evaluation of learning services

Related Solutions

Read more icon Digital Learning Operations
Read more icon Digital Employee Operations
cookies.

By continuing to navigate on this website, you accept the use of cookies.

For more information and to change the setting of cookies on your computer, please read our Privacy Policy.

Close

Close cookie information