Capgemini named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Cloud-Based HR Transformation

Capgemini-NelsonHall NEAT leader-2020Capgemini is delighted to have been positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s Cloud-Based HR Transformation analysis, in the Overall market segment and in the Multi-Country Focus market segment.

The report acknowledges Capgemini’s strengths in cloud HR transformation services across large market HR geographies (US, UK, Europe, and Australia) including:

  • Digital design thinking with a robust methodology and delivery capability for digital solutions through our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) platform
  • A holistic approach to delivering a deep technical stack
  • The capability to deliver digital learning solutions with a knowledge center focus
  • The ability to support all three major human capital management (HCM) technologies: Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM.

Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high capability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet future client requirements.

Cloud based HR Transformation 2020 Overall

This market segment reflects Capgemini’s overall ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to its cloud-based HR transformation clients.

Cloud based HR Transformation 2020_Multi-Country Focus

This market segment reflects Capgemini’s ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to its cloud-based HR transformation clients with specific capability in multi-country service.

See what the author of the analysis, Elizabeth Rennie, Principal HR Technology & Services Research Analyst at NelsonHall, has to say about this recognition:

