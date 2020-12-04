Capgemini named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services 2020

Capgemini is delighted to be positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services 2020 report. Capgemini has held the Leader’s position for seven consecutive years. This is tangible proof of our capabilities to deliver best-in-class FAO services, leveraging our deep industry and finance and accounting (F&A) domain expertise and our global delivery presence.

Capgemini’s most noteworthy strengths, as highlighted by Everest, include:

A strong digital ecosystem and framework of assets to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across the F&A value chain

The Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) platform that provides business transformation and benchmarking to guide the right digital operating model for our clients

Digital Twin capabilities that leverage partnerships with process mining vendors in conjunction with proprietary framework assets to accelerate our clients’ transformation journeys.

David Lumley, Head of Capgemini’s Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice at Capgemini’s Business Services Global Business Line, said: “Capgemini is proud of its ongoing success and partnership with clients to drive enterprise wide outcomes led by Finance. Our next generation solutions and services bring together deep finance intelligence and industry expertise, enabled by new operating models, technology ecosystems, and upskilled talent. This enables what we call the Frictionless Enterprise, breaking down silos across an enterprise to generate greater value and new range of business outcomes for our clients. We are delighted that our capabilities have been recognized by the Everest Group positioning us as a Leader in their FAO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.”

Read more about how Capgemini is helping its clients create a frictionless future of finance through implementing the Frictionless Enterprise.

