Capgemini named a Leader and Star Performer in Finance and Accounting Digital Capability Platform Solutions (F&A DCP)

Capgemini is delighted and proud to have been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ on Finance and Accounting Digital Capability Platform Solutions (F&A DCP). The report acknowledges Capgemini’s “strong digital frameworks such as ESOAR and D-GEM for process transformation to drive digital adoption and aid enterprises in scaling up their digital investments” and “strong vision for ‘Intelligent Process Automation’ – bringing together multiple digital levers such as automation, analytics, and AI to augment the human workforce with a vertical end-to-end approach of upstream and downstream processes.”

F&A DCP is a new edition of last year’s F&A DAS assessment. Everest Group confers the Star Performers title on providers that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix™

