Capgemini recognized as a Leader in the Avasant RadarViewTM for Intelligent Automation Services

Capgemini is delighted to announce that we have been recognized as a Leader in the Avasant RadarViewTM Intelligent Automation Services 2020–2021 report.

This report assesses service providers across three critical dimensions – practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, and investments and innovation. Capgemini achieved this recognition by showing consistent excellence across every key dimension covered by the report – in addition to having a superior impact on the market and demonstrating true creativity and innovation within the intelligent automation field through our Frictionless Enterprise approach.

This impact, creativity, and innovation was driven by:

Offering a rich pool of pre-built solutions, accelerators, use-cases, and sector bots to reduce costs and implementation time

Optimizing operations and data exchanges between automation solutions in a unified fashion while focusing on reducing management complexity

Partnering with niche technology providers and forming alliances with academia experts for research and development purposes

Concentrating investments on asset development in order to offer tangible business outcomes by combining AI, analytics, automation, and data intelligence

Speaking about this recognition, Sebastien Guibert, Global Head of the Intelligent Automation Practice at Capgemini’s Business Services, stated: “We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader by Avasant in its Intelligent Automation Services RadarViewTM report. By combining the extensive expertise and capabilities of our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) platform, intelligent automation, Perform AI portfolio, and advanced analytics, Capgemini is enabling clients to realize their journey towards the Frictionless Enterprise.”

Read more about how our Frictionless Enterprise approach is helping our clients unlock value through leveraging intelligent automation to enhance their business operations with automated, end-to-end processes, and a digitally augmented workforce at scale.

To read Capgemini’s profile – fill in the below form: