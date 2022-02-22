NelsonHall recognizes Capgemini’s Cloud HR transformation expertise

Superior employee experience delivered with cost and process improvements are the primary drivers for any HR team moving through 2022 and beyond. Indeed, reducing costs, while still offering a memorable, intelligent employee experience is now critical as we move into a hybrid working model reality.

All of this is happening while businesses address increasing skill gaps within their processes and/or workforce. In fact, many organizations are now choosing to collaborate with experienced transformation partners to answer their needs, giving them the bandwidth to focus on more business-critical tasks on a day-to-day basis. These cloud HR transformation partners are often selected for their in the HR domains, which helps experienced HR teams operate effectively in the new normal.

Services impact and effectiveness along with workforce safety, productivity, security, and better cost containment are the name of the game for many HR teams looking to get ahead of the curve in 2022 after two challenging years. However, the question remains – how can your organization focus on increasing productivity while designing more engaging digital and automation services, both for your employees and your clients? And on what and how can a proven HR transformation partner help you achieve these worthy goals?

A leader in cloud HR transformation services for the second year running

You’re in luck! Capgemini has recently been named a “Leader” in Cloud HR Transformation Services in NelsonHall’s most recent Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for the second year in a row.

The report also highlighted several of our key strengths, in the field of cloud HR transformation services, including our:

Digital design-thinking model with a robust methodology and delivery capability for digital solutions through our Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM)

Proven HR transformation solutions such as Digital Employee Operations, Digital Helpdesk, and Digital Learning Operations

Focus on next-generation technological innovations, including robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, machine learning, and AI for HR transformations

Holistic approach towards delivering end-to-end HR operation solutions, capabilities – providing digital learning solutions and supporting major HR technologies

Global footprint and ability to support large geographies such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia.

As organizations adapt to a hybrid workspace, they are looking for a seamless and user-friendly HR experience to make their workforce agile, resilient, and future-ready. We’re delighted to be recognized by NelsonHall for our proven approach to Cloud HR Transformation Services. It reaffirms our continued commitment to provide future-ready, tech-backed innovative solutions that transform our clients’ HR functions and enable the transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise.

Capgemini’s proven HR transformation approach has its benefits

Our Intelligent People Operations (IPO) Practice puts your each and all of your employees at the heart of the HR services solutions portfolio – across your talent acquisition, HR administration, payroll, and HR analytics functions – to deliver a strong and sustainable value to your business, including:

A frictionless, “consumer grade” employee experience

Up to 35–40% increase in productivity across five years

Over 95% first contact resolution and 30% less queries

Enhanced optimization of resources and human capital

Increased flexibility to scale operations

Increased adoption of digital skills

Insights-led decision-making

Reduced risk in delivery via robust operations.

To discover how our Intelligent People Operations can drive your HR transformation and design a next-generation employee experience for your organization, reach out to: stephan.paolini@capgemini.com



Stephan Paolini and his team help to design and implement people engagement and management solutions that accelerate implementation and provide change efficiency in complex global environments. Going beyond operational performance, we can create together a renewed and collective people performance that sustainably transforms organizational ways of working in this “New Normal” context.

