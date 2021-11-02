Implementing critically needed sustainable practices also gives supply chain leaders an opportunity to minimize risks, reduce costs and increase corporate value.

It is time to act. Supply chain leaders cannot ignore the increasing demands from regulatory authorities, customers, and the financial markets for sustainable and transparent value chains.

3 main levers to improve sustainability performance:

Let’s look at these in more detail:

Transform the supply chain network design for CO2 efficiency

The best supply chain network should be designed around the three sustainability pillars of environmental, social, and economic factors. We recommend a dual approach: First, reduce transportation distance and risks, and select the most appropriate travel mode; Second, maximize the usage rate of transportation and warehousing assets, while minimizing their environmental footprint — for example green and shared warehouses.

Integrate sustainability at the heart of your last-mile strategy

On the downstream side, the implementation of a sustainable last-mile strategy will help tackle new distribution models and decarbonize operations. For example, this might include multi-modal delivery solutions in urban environments and partnering with sustainable last-mile delivery players. An efficient collect & reverse flow will also enable end-of-life treatment and refurbishment for products, which contributes to the circular economy opportunity.

Optimize end-to-end planning to limit inventory obsolescence and waste

Supply chain visibility is essential for reducing waste. Connecting consumer demand with suppliers and subcontractors, as well as providing end-to-end visibility of the value chain, will enable you to optimize resource consumption, waste, and stock levels. This is particularly important in the food industry, where nearly one-third of all the food produced in the world is never eaten. Advanced analytics combined with data sharing through digital platforms, including customers, suppliers, and subcontractors, helps consumer products company limit the impact of their waste along the chain.

Sustainable supply chain partner

At Capgemini Invent, we bring a range of assets and experience in optimizing supply chain networks that can help our clients achieve a 15 percent decrease on the overall CO2 footprint of the entire value chain. We build optimized supply chains combining sustainability, performance, and new business opportunities. Starting with our Sustainable Supply Chain Assessment solution, we identify the sustainable hot spots that help our clients turn sustainability into a competitive advantage along the end-to-end supply chain.

Find out more

Get in touch to find out more about Capgemini Invent’s recommended approach to supply chain sustainability. We’ll help you accelerate your path to sustainable business success with our Sustainable Operations & Supply Chain solutions. Know more here.

Digital Transformation expert, working on identifying, experimenting and implementing innovative technologies for Operations optimization on large Supply Chain networks