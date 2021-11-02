Select which Site you would like to reach:

How to turn sustainability in Supply Chain & Distribution into an opportunity for resilient business models

Publish date:

Up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions in industries come from the supply chain. In the critical race to combat climate change, sustainable supply chains are thus a business imperative. That’s not all. In pursuit of sustainability outcomes, supply chain transformation unlocks wide-ranging business benefits, including improved operational performance and enhanced brand image.

Implementing critically needed sustainable practices also gives supply chain leaders an opportunity to minimize risks, reduce costs and increase corporate value.

Sustainable supply chains also drive business performance

It is time to act. Supply chain leaders cannot ignore the increasing demands from regulatory authorities, customers, and the financial markets for sustainable and transparent value chains.

3 main levers to improve sustainability performance:

  • Transform the supply chain network for CO2 efficiency
  • Integrate sustainability at the heart of your last-mile strategy
  • Optimize end-to-end planning to limit inventory obsolescence and waste

 Let’s look at these in more detail:

  1. Transform the supply chain network design for CO2 efficiency

The best supply chain network should be designed around the three sustainability pillars of environmental, social, and economic factors. We recommend a dual approach: First, reduce transportation distance and risks, and select the most appropriate travel mode; Second, maximize the usage rate of transportation and warehousing assets, while minimizing their environmental footprint — for example green and shared warehouses.

  1. Integrate sustainability at the heart of your last-mile strategy

On the downstream side, the implementation of a sustainable last-mile strategy will help tackle new distribution models and decarbonize operations. For example, this might include multi-modal delivery solutions in urban environments and partnering with sustainable last-mile delivery players. An efficient collect & reverse flow will also enable end-of-life treatment and refurbishment for products, which contributes to the circular economy opportunity.

  1. Optimize end-to-end planning to limit inventory obsolescence and waste

Supply chain visibility is essential for reducing waste. Connecting consumer demand with suppliers and subcontractors, as well as providing end-to-end visibility of the value chain, will enable you to optimize resource consumption, waste, and stock levels. This is particularly important in the food industry, where nearly one-third of all the food produced in the world is never eaten. Advanced analytics combined with data sharing through digital platforms, including customers, suppliers, and subcontractors, helps consumer products company limit the impact of their waste along the chain. 

Sustainable supply chain partner

At Capgemini Invent, we bring a range of assets and experience in optimizing supply chain networks that can help our clients achieve a 15 percent decrease on the overall CO2 footprint of the entire value chain. We build optimized supply chains combining sustainability, performance, and new business opportunities. Starting with our Sustainable Supply Chain Assessment solution, we identify the sustainable hot spots that help our clients turn sustainability into a competitive advantage along the end-to-end supply chain.

Find out more

Get in touch to find out more about Capgemini Invent’s recommended approach to supply chain sustainability. We’ll help you accelerate your path to sustainable business success with our Sustainable Operations & Supply Chain solutions. Know more here.

Author

Clement Falquet

Clement Falquet

Digital Transformation expert, working on identifying, experimenting and implementing innovative technologies for Operations optimization on large Supply Chain networks

Related Posts

Capgemini Invent

Why sustainable procurement is the starting point for meeting ambitious net zero targets

Date icon November 2, 2021

Where do you source your goods from? Are the products you use made from fossil fuels and...

Read more icon
Why sustainable procurement is the starting point for meeting ambitious net zero targets
Capgemini Invent

A Green Lean Digital Factory is a Profitable Factory

Date icon November 2, 2021

It goes without saying that the more efficient and optimized your manufacturing processes...

Read more icon
A Green Lean Digital Factory is a Profitable Factory
Capgemini Invent

How end-to-end transparency and traceability are unlocking sustainability opportunities

Date icon November 2, 2021

How do you increase consumer trust in your products, notably around sustainability?

Read more icon
How end-to-end transparency and traceability are unlocking sustainability opportunities
Show all

We respect your privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. They help us to improve site performance, present you relevant advertising and enable you to share content in social media.

 

You may accept all cookies, or choose to manage them individually. You can change your settings at any time by clicking Cookie Settings available in the footer of every page.

 

For more information related to the cookies, please visit our cookie policy.

Allow all cookies Manage cookie settings Decline all cookies