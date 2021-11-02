A Green Lean Digital Factory is a Profitable Factory

The two might not seem natural allies, but the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis has changed the manufacturing conversation. It’s no longer just about speed-to-market and profitability; it’s about how you transform factories with efficient energy, water and materials in the manufacturing processes to minimize your carbon footprint.

In a survey by the Capgemini Research Institute (CRI), nearly eight in ten manufacturers saw improved efficiency and productivity benefits from sustainability, and more than half reduced packaging costs and increased sales. As if the climate crisis wasn’t a big enough imperative for change, there is clearly also a strong business case to be made for transforming factory operations and processes.

Building smart factories

Digital technologies are increasingly part of this transformation into what Capgemini Invent calls a Green Lean Digital Factory. The smart factories of tomorrow will be ones that produce in an intelligently networked and sustainable way by showing emission transparency and leveraging data to facilitate eco-friendly production. They will encourage ethical sourcing and embed sustainable principles and thinking across the end-to-end supply chain.

We’re not alone in our belief in the critical role of technology and data for accelerating the adoption of a Green Lean Digital Factory model. The CRI survey found that more than half of the manufacturers had prioritized the deployment of technologies to meet their sustainability agenda and drive economic growth.

In the Green Lean Digital Factory, manufacturers can exploit the potential of digital for:

Green sourcing and efficient consumption

Avoid harmful emissions by using renewable energies such as solar, wind and water power Identify energy inefficient operations by anomaly detection on machine usage and process data Minimize over-production and wastage



Digitally optimized processes

Optimization and digitization of processes such as planning, production & logistic Effective and efficient resource usage



Innovation for sustainability

Leverage new technologies, such as carbon capture or storage Use of bio-based and recyclable materials for machines and operations, such as eco-friendly packaging for buffering



Closed-loop systems

Recirculation of value streams in the production system, such as remanufacturing and energy recovery



Measuring a sustainable ROI

While we typically measure ROI in terms of productivity, cost, speed, sales, etc., in the Green Lean Digital Factory, sustainability is another important metric. For example, the German manufacturing giant Bosch has reduced CO2 emissions at some of its plants by more than 10% over two years. How? By deploying an AI system for its manufacturing facilities, in which intelligent algorithms are used to identify deviations in energy consumption.

Yet, while the climate crisis is urgent and the business case is sound, the manufacturing industry still has a long way to go before holistic sustainable manufacturing becomes the norm. However, the climate crisis demands action now, not tomorrow. Digital technologies offer a way to accelerate sustainable ambitions. Scaling digital technologies offers the potential to reduce waste, improve power/industrial efficiency, cut water usage, make cost savings and, of course, reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Isn’t it time to accelerate your Green Lean Digital Factory transformation?

Director, Global lead Sustainable Operations & Supply Chain, Capgemini Invent Germany

Green Lean Digital Factory, Intelligent & Sustainable Operations, Germany