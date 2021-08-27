Get testing and QA right – or your Agile and DevOps could fail at scale

Within Agile and DevOps teams, quality is now clearly everyone’s responsibility. The organization and execution of quality, validation, and testing activities have blurred among team members. But the reality is that without proper enablement and the right guidance, teams often fail to implement continuous testing with adequate risk coverage in their continuous development and continuous integration process.

This puts business performance and business outcomes at risk. Teams that lack proper Agile QA orchestration typically encounter the following issues:

More failures in production that impact customer experience and business performance

Fewer and slower deployment of features in production

Unhappy teams stemming from insufficient support and a lack of enablement in setting up adequate Agile testing and validation.

If we delve a little deeper, these issues are caused by a combination of quality challenges that we encounter across many organizations:

Integration tests across teams get skipped because of a lack of time

The level of test activity automation drops below 20%

Teams waste up to 40% of their time getting the test environment and data up and running

Teams use many different QA automation tools, but these are not always integrated and are difficult to sustain

Product and business owners do not have any visibility of the actual quality levels and risks they run with each release

Tests are not optimized (it is common for 30% of tests executed by teams to be irrelevant).

Five key areas of improvement

So, what’s the answer? How do you ensure your Agile and DevOps don’t fail at scale? Organizations must focus on five improvement areas to implement and provide QA and test activities in and across all Agile teams. These will ensure heightened business performance and customer experience through:

Increasing the level of in-sprint test automation with QA automation frameworks and solutions that are easier to use

Removing redundant tests by leveraging smart analytics and predictive models

Providing continuous transparency to product owners and business leaders with smart application quality dashboards

Fostering self-improvement with transparent quality performance dashboards and production feedback loops

Enabling quality strategies, test automation, and test environment provisioning of Agile teams through an Agile QA support team.

Introducing Capgemini’s embedded Quality Engineering in ADMnext – Your QA partner of choice

With Capgemini’s embedded Quality Engineering in ADMnext, we have the capabilities and solutions to address these challenges. Our ambition is to be your QA partner of choice and help your Agile development teams attain heightened business performance outcomes. To achieve this, we’ve bundled our Agile Quality Assurance services and capabilities into our Capgemini Agile QA partner model, which consists of five areas:

Agile Quality Office

Agile QA Support

Agile QA Engineers within Feature Teams

An end-to-end QA Squad

Specialized Testing-as-a-Service.

With this model, we can commit to the following tangible results:

Increased test velocity

Better quality outcomes and efficiency

Higher test automation success rates.

In my next post, we’ll delve deeper into this model and how we can apply it to help you achieve more effective continuous automated testing and smart test data provisioning within your Agile teams.

