The future of cloud: Healthcare

COVID-19 dramatically increased the pace of digital transformation in the healthcare industry. In the face of the pandemic, legacy systems, fragmented data, and a lack of digital tools highlighted the need for rapid digitalization – not just for better patient care, but for workforce well-being and keeping clinicians safe from the virus.

Neither healthcare providers nor patients want to go back to the way things were. As a result of the profound shifts over the past 12 months, healthcare ecosystems around the world will experience drastic change in the coming years. Personalization, virtual health services, and digital insights need to evolve further to meet growing demands.

The role of the cloud

Many providers today rely on systems that have been developed independently of each other and are not interoperable across the healthcare ecosystem. To improve care, break down silos, and boost agility, healthcare organizations need to move their workloads from data centers to the cloud.

As well as improving the patient experience, cloud technology can make our healthcare systems more sustainable and cost effective through improved efficiency and less reliance on on-premises infrastructure. The cloud also empowers healthcare organizations to take advantage of emerging technologies – including artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) – which are fueling the future of patient care.

Picture this – in the future, hospitals will be smart and connected. IoT devices, wearables, and other smart technologies will create real-time intelligent insights that support informed decision making for healthcare providers. For surgeries, cloud-powered robotics will enable remote operations and allow doctors from around the world to collaborate virtually in the same room.

This future is closer than we think. Technology providers and healthcare companies are already experimenting with these innovations – and underpinning them is the cloud.

But adopting the cloud is not without its own challenges – particularly in an industry as highly regulated as healthcare. For success, organizations need to have the right strategy in place.

Your trusted partner for world-class patient care

For healthcare organizations, the key to successful cloud adoption is an end-to-end approach to maximizing cloud value. Everything needs to work together: clouds, legacy IT assets and applications, vendors and suppliers, development processes, tools and technologies.

Capgemini has always been one of the leading consulting companies at the forefront of supporting healthcare systems. Our people-first approach, where people (including patients, providers, team members, and partners) are at the center of everything we do, allows us to invent novel experiences for patients, co-create new operating models, and globally implement new technology platforms. For example, last year, we partnered with Barts Health NHS Trust, one of the largest NHS Trusts in the UK, to modernize the Trust’s ICT estate through the adoption of cloud technologies.

Our cloud expertise is proven in enabling healthcare companies to operate in the cloud and innovate with these services. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of consulting and managed service offerings for every aspect of the cloud journey – helping companies to make better use of data and explore new models of care to improve outcomes while reducing costs.

To find out more about how we can support your organization to embrace the cloud and power the future of healthcare, contact our team today.