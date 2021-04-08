Capgemini’s Deep Scan simplifies your data extraction needs

Analyzing and extracting data quickly and accurately from finance and accounting (F&A) documents is critical in business operations. Traditionally, this was performed through extremely time-consuming, and error-prone processes – but not anymore.

Capgemini has developed a fully automated, AI-based solution that accelerates the data extraction process across multiple document formats as part of our move towards implementing frictionless operations for our clients. Capgemini’s Deep Scan tool optimizes invoice processing by leveraging multilevel deep learning and long short-term memory (LSTM) enabled by image processing technology and neural networks to locate, extract, and classify data from PDFs and scanned image documents.

Capgemini’s Deep Scan in action

Trained using thousands of documents, including invoices, payment notices, sales orders, and reminders, Deep Scan leverages sophisticated AI-based image processing technology to enhance low-quality documents and helps reimagine key business operations. It leverages multilevel text recognition sensitivity capabilities and optical character recognition (OCR) to achieve this and can be applied to electronically generated, scanned, and fax documents.

Deep Scan makes finding and extracting data easy – finding data in minutes, not days. The user simply types a phrase into the tool’s search engine, and it delivers all the reference points within the given search parameters. It’s that simple.

However, Deep Scan doesn’t just extract data and provide structured information – it also provides knowledge. While this assists in cutting down on time and cost, there are many features that make Deep Scan invaluable to any organization:

It handles the entire document processing cycle across extraction, structure, analysis, classification, and insights generation

Once trained, it can be used for multiple independent recognition processes

It can easily adapt to any document

It’s operational 24/7.

Deep Scan on-prem architecture also guarantees data privacy as none of the info it handles is sent to the cloud or third parties.

The benefits run deep…

Capgemini’s Deep Scan also automates document data extraction, significantly reducing the time and cost around various business processes. This means it delivers a variety of high impact and tangible outcomes, including:

90% reduction in manual document analysis

50% reduction in time needed to process documents

Significant increase in volume, speed, and accuracy

A reduction in invoice processing costs.

In addition, through its ability to rapidly and accurately process millions of invoices, Deep Scan enables F&A professionals to make better, more informed decisions and deliver enhanced value to the finance function. It can also be combined with other solutions, such as our AI Query Handling, to provide scalable solutions across multiple business functions.

This makes it extremely cost-effective, enabling its price to be calculated on a project basis rather than by the page.

Recognized for its BIG innovations…

But that’s not all. Capgemini’s Deep Scan tool has been recognized by The Business Intelligence Group, which recently awarded it with a BIG Innovation award. Our entire team couldn’t be more ecstatic and prouder of this accomplishment.

Speaking about this win, Sébastien Guibert, Global Head of Intelligent Automation at Capgemini’s Business Services, said: “We recognize the huge impact that intelligent automation can make to speed-up manual and tedious processes like managing a variety of documents, for accounts departments. Our solutions replace outdated, time-consuming, and labor-intensive systems with frictionless operations and error-free outputs, and we are honored to be recognized for our contributions by the Business Intelligence Group.”

Congratulations to all involved!

Deep Scan is part of Capgemini’s Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) offering. To learn more about how IPA can streamline your document processing and data extraction, helping you transition to – what we call – the Frictionless Enterprise , contact: marek.a.sowa@capgemini.com

Marek Sowa is head of Capgemini’s Intelligent Automation Offering focused on adopting AI technologies into business services. He leverages the potential hidden in deep and machine learning to increase the speed, accuracy, and automation of processes. This helps clients to transform their business operations leveraging the combined power of AI and RPA to create working solutions that deliver real business value.

Marcin Stachowiak is Head of Capgemini’s Intelligent Automation Lab and Senior AI Lead for Capgemini’s Business Services. He is responsible for establishing Capgemini’s machine learning-driven automation innovation strategy, and managing our internal centers of excellences that focus on machine learning-, production-based systems. This means Marcin is well-versed in overseeing effective systems integrations, while always keeping our clients’ wider needs in mind.