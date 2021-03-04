Managed services for multi-cloud strategies

Recent Forrester research found that 76% of enterprises describe their strategy as a hybrid/multi-cloud one. Multi-cloud is quickly showing itself to be the future of business across sectors. To prevent vendor lock-in, drive down costs and ensure agility, many organizations are looking to multiple clouds for their operational needs.

However, whether organizations are getting the most out of multi-cloud is another question. The research also found that just 42% of organizations regularly optimize their cloud spending and only 41% maintain an approved service catalogue. Without a strong understanding on what is being used and where, organizations risk circumventing the benefits of a multi-cloud strategy and landing themselves with high costs and security risks.

Looking to managed services for multi-cloud

Multi-cloud strategies are inherently complex. Legacy systems, disparate data sources and different applications all make creating a unified plan a momentous task. That’s why, to get multi-cloud right, more and more companies are seeking partners to help. Known as managed services providers, these partners help organizations to embrace the cloud with speed, accuracy and security.

There are many service providers out there. How do you know which one is best for your organization? As Forrester notes in its latest Forrester Wave™: Multi-cloud Managed Services Providers report, enterprises should look for managed services providers that meet three criteria:

First, the provider should be able to support the organization throughout its cloud journey, from initial planning to migration, execution and monitoring. At Capgemini, we provide end-to-end services. No matter where you are in your journey, we give you the guidance you need to select the right capabilities to accomplish your business goals: from cloud services to deployment, operation and management.

Secondly, providers must have the ability to invest in capability expansion and constantly be improving their capabilities. This is understandable – the cloud and technology, more broadly, are constantly evolving – so too must our services. We provide an environment where you can quickly innovate, develop, access the right data at the right time, move workloads around as needed, and take full advantage of the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, analytics and more so you can continuously iterate and improve everything from applications to business processes.

We constantly have an eye on what is coming, and we design strategies with an eye for resilience and success for years to come. Once we help you to set up your strategy, we continue to support your digital transformation – ensuring the stack is optimized in real-time and helping you to build the skillsets you need to become more cloud native.

Third, providers must have demonstrated qualifications and partnerships with major cloud suppliers. Our vendor-agnostic strategy lets you connect with the best services from well-known providers: the Capgemini Cloud Platform is accredited by partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure for superb delivery and compliance to industry standards. You can choose any combination of vendors and get exactly what you need.

Capgemini – your chosen partner for embracing multi-cloud

Forrester has identified Capgemini as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multicloud Managed Services Providers, Q4 2020, within the managed services for multi-cloud space. We’re proud to help our customers reap the rewards of transforming from legacy systems to a cloud core. We can help you turn your digital ambitions into reality.

Wherever you are on your journey, Capgemini helps you take control, move forward with confidence and reach the right destination sooner.

