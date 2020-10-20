Automation – a way to thrive in uncertain times

As you progress on your DevOps transformation, the way you utilize automation will be one of the most crucial elements in the success of your overall DevOps maturity. Thus far, automation’s focus has been on reducing effort and attaining operational efficiencies. While it has served many organizations well in recent times, viewing automation in this narrow way can limit the benefits that you can potentially realize. For a lot of companies, getting the most out it – and their DevOps journeys – starts with how you think about and see automation.

Automation mapped to the five senses

Capgemini’s automation approach is focused on tangible value creation and formulated around the five human senses in the form of thinking, remembering, watching, talking, and acting. And ADMnext applies this sense-based approach with clients for some very tangible results – enabling them to not only survive but thrive in these uncertain times across a range of core business areas:

Automation for customer experience – automation that thinks, watches, talks, and acts – Interactions with customers due to a development defect, system outage, or unavailability are never desirable. Automation can help remove negative touchpoints by enabling systems to predict development defects, delivering a graceful exit, or self-healing system anomalies and involving experts before a customer sees a problem. Any reduction in the erosion of customer experience is a step in the right direction and an opportunity to engage with the customer in a positive, value-adding experience.

Automation for economics – automation that remembers, thinks, and acts – Poor turnaround time during application malfunctioning can cost your organization big. This is especially true for development defects and operations incidents that involve core business processes. An investment in automation here may far exceed the potential loss of business opportunity and subsequent damage to your image.

Automation for faster action – automation that thinks, watches, talks, remembers, and acts – Inherent human bias for maintaining the status-quo and resistance to recommendations may result in users avoiding IT assistance – and this can lead to increased time-to-service and poor customer experience. Empowering people with intuitive self-service options can reduce turnaround times while increasing product confidence.

Automation for humanness – automation that thinks and acts – Rote activities during development and operations are the first to be automated. However, quite a few of them remain due to business criticality or plain-old inertia. Automating such activities enhances human potential to bring true value to IT and Business. A unique, value-focused automation paradigm takes all of the key areas above into account and goes beyond a "save-ten-hours-a-month" mindset to ultimately help you increase customer value, enable your people to reach their full potentials, and reduce the cost of running your business. It can also simultaneously empower your customers and help you attract the best talent to better serve your customers.

