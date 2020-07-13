Capgemini wins in IACCM’s “Leaders of the Future” program

The International Association of Contract and Commercial Managers (IACCM) is the torchbearer for the majority of contract and commercial management (CCM) professionals across the globe. As a not-for-profit organization for over 20 years, and with over 60,000 members across 183 countries, it is no understatement to say that IACCM is a pioneer in creating a CCM community for industry awareness, training, research, and most importantly innovative initiatives such as relational contracting, benchmarking, contract simplification and design, and contract lifecycle management (CLM) tools.

To help build and ensure the continuity of the CCM community, IACCM initiated the “Leaders for the Future” program to help recognize and develop young global CCM leaders and encourage people to enter the profession.

Small teams of 3–5 participants from across industries and geographies are presented with a contemporary CCM challenge statement. Each team is assigned a mentor from the industry – typically a senior CCM professional – and given four weeks to research, identify, and discuss key points related to the challenge statement together with their mentor. At the end of the four-week period, the teams are required to give a 10-minute presentation before an independent jury appointed by IACCM. The jury looks for Insight, Outsight, Analysis, Creativity, Strong preparation and Strong presentation. The jury then vote on three regional winners across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, which go forward to another round of voting to select a global winning “Leaders of the Future” team.

Like other organizations, Capgemini enters our top young talent into the program on a regular basis. This year, we nominated Anirudh GR and Soumya Koppikar from India, and Federico Movia from Poland in the APAC and EMEA programs, respectively. They were teamed up with other bright CCM professionals from other organizations to work on the problem statement: “As ‘Leaders of the Virtual Future,’ what do you believe must change to ensure that our virtual trading relationships are sustainable and deliver social and economic benefit?”

Having been selected as part of the winning regional teams in APAC and EMEA in June, I’m extremely proud to report that Federico Movia was also chosen to part of the winning global teams in EMEA! This represents an incredible achievement for the participating teams and Capgemini’s contribution to such industry recognition.

Congratulations to all three of our young CCM professionals, and especially to Federico Movia for being in the winning team global team in Europe!

Learn more about the regional winners in in IACCM’s “Leaders of the Future program” and Capgemini’s participation in it.

Capgemini helps Fortune 100 companies drive meaningful intelligence out of their thousands of contract documents. Learn more about how Capgemini’s Contract Compliance & Optimization (CCO) solution provides a broader and deeper solution to your compliance, cost reduction and spend protection goals, from an often-overlooked area – the written contract. To learn how Capgemini can provide the correct contract management platform for your organization, contact: mani.agarwal@capgemini.com

Mani Agarwal advises clients on commercial and contract management transformation initiatives. He helps organizations to transform their contract lifecycle and contracts portfolio by implementing the right AI and ML tools. He also uses his expertise in optimizing the performance of contracts to ensure maximum value through all contractual opportunities and avoid any revenue leakage. Mani is a qualified lawyer and an elected member of the prestigious IACCM Council for IT and Outsourcing Networks.