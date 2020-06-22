Stronger together

June is Pride Month and it is with pride that we join several other companies around the world, to host events celebrating and supporting our LGBTQIA colleagues. At Capgemini, we take diversity and inclusion very seriously and are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace for individuals to be their best, authentic selves.

We are in a moment of reckoning. As we continue to adapt to new ways of living and operating, we are also discovering the extent to which vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected during this public health crisis. At Capgemini, we continuously review the ways we step up and do what we can to help – not only now, when there is a “moment,” but rather every day, as a fundamental part of our deeply ingrained responsibility to our community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed how we must each do our part to protect the health and wellness of others. As with our collective response to the virus, we are experiencing unprecedented mass mobilization in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. As these two historical movements converge, let’s remember that Pride Month was sparked by the 1969 Stonewall Riots – a groundbreaking protest against police brutality that was spearheaded by trans women of color, and ultimately led to a monumental shift for LGBTQ rights around the world.

I am proud to be part of an organization where equality, diversity, and inclusion are among our core principles. We have been deeply committed to providing equal opportunities, fair treatment, and a safe working environment to each of our team members since 1967. Our seven Values: Honesty, Trust, Freedom, Fun, Boldness, Modesty, and Team Spirit, embrace every individual’s uniqueness. Shared values and purpose gather and unite people, and I’m convinced that building a diverse and inclusive organization starts with creating a culture that celebrates the individual.

At the heart of our diversity and inclusion efforts are our employee resource groups (ERGs). ERGs are instrumental in raising awareness and effecting change. They constitute a strong support network, creating a cohesive work environment while valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion. Today, more than ever before, ERGs have become a driving force within Capgemini. We know that innovation can only flourish when employees feel safe bringing their whole selves to work. ERGs build high-trust relationships. They foster a sense of belonging and inspire free exchange, bring new ways to look at issues, and drive innovation. Their contribution has led to Capgemini being recognized and awarded as a leading inclusive and responsible company. Let me share a few concrete examples of their contribution:

This month, thanks to the great work done by our LGBT+ employee resource group OUTFront in Australia, Capgemini was recognized as Gold employer for LGBTQ inclusion efforts at the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Awards. Australia has now joined the ranks of Capgemini US as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” with a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index developed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Capgemini Canada was recognized as a top diversity employer (2017/2018), and Capgemini UK has been recognized as a top company by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index for the past three years.

Our global EDGE certification – distinguishing our commitment to professional equality between women and men – was made possible thanks to the support of our women@Capgemini network.

Finally, in North America, our AAAERG is playing a key role in accomplishing our commitment to doubling the number of employees in our IT Senior Management Forum Program’s cohort focused on African-American leadership development; doubling the number of individuals we will welcome into our digital academies, which provide professional digital skills to disadvantaged communities.

I’m proud of what we have accomplished together so far, but recent events remind us that we need to do even more to ensure that no one is left behind by committing to an equal workplace with equal opportunities.

We will continue to put our words into action, reaffirming our commitment to respect human dignity and to champion human rights. As Architects of Positive Futures, we are mobilized to shape inclusive futures for all and commit to making irrevocable progress. We work together to realize a collective vision, knowing that we are stronger together.

Image courtsey: Progress Pride flag by Daniel Quasar