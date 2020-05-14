Turn to us for transformative cloud services

As cloud services mature, more and more companies want to take full advantage of the cloud and increase the agility of their IT services and operational processes.

Based on 2020 research and analysis of 20 global public cloud service providers, the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services report places Capgemini in the Leaders Quadrant.

This is an independent affirmation of something we’ve been working toward for years: Capgemini is well positioned to accelerate your use of public cloud services. Even in these turbulent times, we continue to provide our clients with the expertise and solutions to make public cloud a foundation for business agility and efficiency.

Our portfolio of services is focused on enabling our clients to transform their IT to become more cloud native. As clients are in different stages of their cloud service adoption, their demand for expertise differs. That is why we have created a portfolio of services to cover the various stages of this transition. For example:

A successful transformation to public cloud starts with understanding your current landscape of services. Our eAPM solution provides graphical analysis and insights into your application portfolio, enabling you to make informed decisions about migrating applications to the public cloud in the optimal way. We launched this innovation 10 years ago, and we continue to invest into this suite to adopt the fast-moving world of public cloud services.

Our Cloud Migration Factory defines a comprehensive migration strategy that transfers applications to secure and reliable cloud platforms with a focus on optimizing speed and quality. By using our methodology dozens of clients have been migrated to public cloud over the past years.

The Capgemini Cloud Platform provides our clients with access to specialized cloud operational capabilities and highly experienced public cloud technology expertise as a managed service, so you can leverage the cloud completely, safely and quickly, covering a breadth of hybrid cloud and public cloud use cases.

A globally distributed network of highly skilled professionals has been providing our clients with support and training to make better use of cloud services, accelerating their transition towards becoming more cloud-native and increasing the impact of the services delivered to the business.

We trust, our position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is also reflective of our strong capabilities to accelerate our clients’ journey to cloud with professional services expertise from over 10,000 consultants trained on public cloud.

I see this report as a significant token of recognition of our investments in delivering a “cloud-first” way of working to our clients. We will continue to invest and transform our own business to support our clients in defining the right cloud strategy and managing a hybrid estate, while keeping everything secure. I welcome you to read the full Gartner report, which you can access here.

After you’ve had a chance to read it, talk to us to see how we can help you elevate your public cloud strategy and explore new options for maximizing business agility.

Stay healthy and strong, everyone.

