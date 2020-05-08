The impact of autonomous vehicles – part 8

Another aspect that will be significantly redefined is “customer experience.”

Let’s step back a couple of paces and see what motivates the purchase decision. Largely, it is based on comfort and drive quality. As AVs move from L3 to L4 and L5, the core function of driving moves to an autonomous system. The moment the experience shifts from driving to being driven; one could start questioning the basic premise of ownership. Also, by this time, “shared car” and “shared ride” will have embedded themselves in mainstream transport and commute. What then will be the motivation to own a vehicle?

In-vehicle experience and ownership experience will drive vehicle purchases and may become the key selling propositions for OEMs.

According to Capgemini Research Institute’s report (The Autonomous Car: A Consumer Perspective), consumers expect AVs to save them time by running errands on their behalf, being a valet (pick-up and drop-off family) and providing the ability to be productive in the car due to non-requirement of driving. Perhaps, the AV could drive itself to the service center and back or be able to read the owner’s to-do list for the week and tick off a few things without her assistance.

Consumers are also quite clear on how they would be using their saved time. Nearly two-thirds peg socializing as the top-most priority when being driven around. Emphasis on in-car entertainment may not diminish any time soon as personalized/curated music, news, movies, games continue to be part of the in-vehicle customer experience. However, it is likely that people will put this reclaimed time to use to increase their work productivity (attend virtual meetings) and personal productivity (paying utility bills, snacking, ordering groceries, updating personal planners, catching up on sleep etc.).

AI-enabled in-car experiences (after sustainability and security) will impact consumer’s purchase decisions. OEMs will need to expand the in-vehicle experience to creating “ownership experience” which would be an edge over the ride-sharing option.

Bhoomi Patel is a presales & business development expert who works on positioning practical innovation to Automotive and Manufacturing clients. You can contact her at bhoomi.patel@capgemini.com

Co-author

Satishchandra Nayak is an Business Process expert who works on delivering practical Innovation to Automotive and Manufacturing customers of Capgemini. You can contact him at satishchandra.nayak@capgemini.com.

Read the previous issues

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7