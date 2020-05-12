Take control of your cloud journey – It’s time to think bigger

Capgemini Cloud Platform brings a business perspective, expert guidance, and a comprehensive approach to cloud adoption.

Capgemini is a leading provider of cloud services globally and our commitment to our clients is to continue to develop innovative solutions to support their business. Capgemini provides cloud professional services closely linked with our cloud service offer, the Capgemini Cloud Platform (CCP). CCP can support a client’s full end-to-end journey from assessment through to run of public, private, and multi-cloud solutions.

In the cloud market, there are many options and approaches – creating a confusing landscape of offers for many clients. In addition to the confusion created in a busy market, there are different approaches to DC modernization, migration to cloud, application re-platform, and multiple hosting provider options.

This is where CCP comes in. In developing the approach with CCP, we didn’t start from a technical view of the world. We started from a business view.

How do we remove confusion and provide as much flexibility as possible while still avoiding lock in for our clients?

We have built a platform integrated into all major public cloud providers but also integrated into the main private cloud platforms. We can visualize a client’s full landscape and bring together data in a way not done before and integrate all of this into a client’s existing business in areas – for instance request management, catalogue services, and ITIL functions.

We believe, the work we have doing in developing not only CCP but also related offers such as eAPM and Cloud Migration Factories, ; for investing heavily in automation and intellectual property to support the management and operations of customers’ public cloud environments; and for reusable industry-specific assets and experience on a broad range of industry verticals, are the primary reasons why we have been recognized in the Leader’s Quadrant in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide.

From eAPM assessments supporting client decisions through our advanced migration capabilities and then the constantly developing CCP, Capgemini has been able to show not only a vision but a record of delivery.

Capgemini is committed to supporting our clients in the cloud market with the solutions we continue to develop. We provide our clients a unique set of end-to-end capabilities that focus on business outcome – not just the technology that drives them.

