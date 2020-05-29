Leading employees to their digital happy place

It didn’t take a pandemic to make business leaders realize how important the workplace experience is to employees.

But COVID-19 has redefined the workplace—and underscored something many executives had not fully realized: the quality of the employee experience is directly tied to business continuity. Because only when your employees can connect, collaborate, and work happily from anywhere can your business produce the results you expected.

And that prompts a new question: How do you build a truly transformative digital workplace that keeps employees productive, innovative, and happy? What are the key considerations, what can get in the way, and whom can you trust to help you on your journey?

To answer this, I’ve got two reading assignments for you. First, take a look at Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe.” It evaluates 17 vendors and spells out key criteria for creating a superior workplace experience.

Second, in light of the fact that Gartner’s report places Capgemini in the Leader’s quadrant for the second consecutive year, take a look at our Connected Workspace service portfolio. You can find the latest information here.

What you’ll discover is that there are a lot of new ideas and insights about core key requirements and how to deliver:

Freedom of choice for each employee’s work experience—anytime, anywhere, any device.

Metrics and analytics to measure and improve the employee experience.

Techniques to accelerate adoption of new technologies and capabilities.

Security that protects your employees, workspaces, facilities, devices, networks, apps, IT systems, IoT endpoints, and supply chain partners.

Personalized support that's easy to access, responsive, flexible, and fast.

With these and other new capabilities, IT can provide better service, cut costs, and improve its reputation. And the business can allow more employees to work remotely, scale up on demand, and facilitate cultural alignment among diverse groups of employees.

We thank Gartner for recognizing us as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe.

We believe, this recognition highlights our leadership in the digital workplace, which has been a point of emphasis here at Capgemini for many years.

And the momentum will continue. We will invest in new innovations and partnerships that further separate us from the pack in our digital employee experience capabilities.

Contact us for additional information about our managed workplace services. We’d be happy to help you explore new options for keeping your employees satisfied and productive—and keeping your business stronger than ever.

