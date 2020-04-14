The impact of autonomous vehicles – part 3

In the previous section, we explored the impact of L3 AVs on the key players within the ecosystem – OEMs, component parts suppliers, and dealers. Now, we will explore the impact on the extended ecosystem, including insurance service providers, local governing bodies, departments of transportation (DoTs), and auto servicing and repairs.

Industry Impact Opportunities for IT service providers DoT/local government bodies/NHTSA DoT must ensure effective governance through policies and traffic rules for AVs. DoT will:

Define a legislative framework to identify use cases and routes on which “eyes-off” vehicles are allowed (ensuring a skilled driver inside the vehicle)

Define the regulatory compliance and laws with which vehicle manufacturers need to comply. Compliance might include standardizing the “eyes-off” automation across the all the OEMs, service providers, and automation service providers

Assigning responsibility in the case of accidents and non-compliance detected

Define a liability framework to define product liability claims and some of them will be “manufacturing defects,” due to which the car fails to perform, and “design defects,” where foreseeable risks/harms/accidents could have been avoided by adopting appropriate alternate designs. Development and support of a cloud base system to provide real-time connectivity to AVs

Registration of vehicle details at the time of sale at dealers

Sharing real-time information about use cases and routes where AV is eligible for autonomous driving

Capturing desired data from AVs on real time for effective governance

Analytics systems to refine policies, guidelines, and governance model. Insurance service provider Insurance service providers may introduce differential insurance premiums based on the level of AV

May require tapping into the OEM’s AV platform for accessing incident data. Develop and support a cloud-based system to track insured AVs

Provide a view of the vehicle data (historic and incident) for insurance providers to support claims processing

Opportunity to build learning models from vehicle data and incident data

Support services in terms of high-end analytics Auto Servicing & Repairs Trips to service and repair shop will reduce due to lesser accidents, damages and the fact that servicing related to software components will be done over the air / wire.

More focused on preventive repairs as software systems will send preventive alerts IT service provider may collaborate with OEM to provide software updates and software support Industry driving body Industry driving body in each geography and across the globe will have to lobby not only with DoT, but also ministries of telecom, justice & law to bring about apt changes to support mainstreaming of AVs

The changes will take into consideration standard features required at each level of AV, communication protocols, operating modes, etc. May collaborate with industry body to identify and develop communication protocols considering the number of vehicles that will have to be connected

May collaborate with OEMs to develop products and ensure compliance with protocols.

Read the subsequent sections, where we explore the impact of L4 (mind-off) and L5 (driverless) AVs.

This article is co-authored by Satishchandra Nayak, he is a Business Process expert who works on delivering practical Innovation to Automotive and Manufacturing customers of Capgemini. You can contact him at satishchandra.nayak@capgemini.com.

Neeraj Mathur is Automotive and Manufacturing domain expert and works on delivering business solutions to Automotive & Manufacturing customers of Capgemini through innovations and business process assessments. You can reach him at neeraj.mathur@capgemini.com