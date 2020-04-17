A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 4

Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League and research assistant at the MIT Media Lab, shows how AI fails to recognize iconic black women.

2019 Affordability report, World Wide Web Foundation

The Affordability report is an annual report, by the Alliance for Affordable Internet, to understand why some countries have succeeded in making internet access more affordable, accessible, and universal. The report advises on where the focus of the governments’ policies and regulations needs to be, in order to catch up.

Sustainability sells: Why consumers and clothing brands alike are turning to sustainability as a guiding light, Business Insider

“The idea of using a purchase to do good is attractive to many shoppers.” Interesting case study of a clothing brand, where every product is made sustainably and why consumers love it.

Carbonomics: The future of energy in the age of climate change, Goldman Sachs

The current low-cost opportunities for carbon conservation (technologies for not emitting CO2) and sequestration (natural or artificial processes to remove carbon from the atmosphere) alone, in future, will not be enough to meet the goals of net carbon reduction needed to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. This report elaborates on how technological innovation and capital markets’ pressure are driving the energy industry to act on climate change.

Working from home: remote work and our new reality, a16z podcast

With lockdowns around the world, the lines between professional and social use is blurring for many of the collaboration tools. This podcast covers wide-ranging topics on these collaboration platforms, creative use cases for video conferencing and streaming, and whether remote work will be the new normal.

A Guide to managing your (newly) remote workers, Harvard Business Review

The sudden move to remote work without adequate preparation beforehand has brought forth a variety of issues. This article looks at these challenges and suggests actions for managers to help and manage their remote workers.

The AI Index 2019 report, Stanford University

The AI index report is an annual report that tracks, collates, distills, and visualizes data relating to artificial intelligence. It aggregates a diverse set of metrics while also making the underlying data accessible to the general public. The 2019 edition tracks three times as many data sets as the previous edition and has two tools to help navigate this large volume of data.

Innovating for a recession, Fahrenheit212, part of Capgemini Invent

If innovators wait to see how this crisis plays out, it will be too late to act. They must act now, amidst the reality of a recession, to set up programs for long term impact. The article provides eight tenets to guide organizations in the face of a recession, “one that’s driven less by the wallet than the psyche.”

Creating a sustainable food future, World Resources Institute

By 2050, global population will be close to 10 billion and the overall food demand is on track to increase by more than 50 percent. This report looks at the opportunities and policies to reach food, land-use, and greenhouse gas emissions goals in 2050.

Upskilling your people for the age of the machine, Capgemini Research Institute

Although automation offers incredible benefits, the report reveals that upskilling the workforce can unlock the full productivity potential of automation. It also found that organizations with full-scale upskilling initiatives report greater success with automation.

The great supply chain shock, a research note by the Capgemini Research Institute

In addition to protecting their people, companies have to maintain operational continuity. This research note highlights what organizations can do to bring their disrupted supply chains back on track.

