Introducing AI – getting started

In my previous posts in this series, I’ve discussed preparing for the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), and I’ve shared some examples of the benefits it can bring.

In this third and final post, I’m going to assume the groundwork has been done, the general advantages are understood, and we’re ready to make a start. So, then: in these uncertain times, how and where do we do that?

As with most major undertakings, it’s best to begin by formulating a plan. On the one hand, this plan needs to be comprehensive: it cannot afford to ignore key elements of the enterprise or the contribution they make to the whole. On the other, it needs to be practical and workable: it can’t be so large and unwieldy that it makes progress impossible.

Rapid assessment

At Capgemini, we recommend approaching this task within the scope of our Digital Global Enterprise Model. Also known as D-GEM, it’s a flexible, platform-based architecture that provides a complete overview of an organization’s people, processes, technology, and governance with control points, accelerating the transition to transformed, future-proof processes.

The D-GEM model includes a rapid assessment tool that enables organizations to ask themselves the right questions and hence to scope their options. They can establish the potential return on investment that introducing AI will make to different processes and parts of processes – not just in terms of the immediate local impact, but in terms of their general contribution. This, in turn, can help organizations to identify the business case that can be made for each potential AI intervention, so they can decide where to focus.

A significant criterion will, of course, be the extent to which artificial intelligence can make a substantial contribution to the business as a whole – but that doesn’t mean that other, lesser goals should be ignored. After all, when you’re embarking on a project as far-reaching as digital transformation, it’s worth factoring in human nature. People need to be convinced. They need to know that the investment of time and resources being made for long-term gain is not some far-off, uncertain promise – which is why it’s a good idea to identify the potential for some quick wins, too.

Responding to world events

If pre-assessments and plans are important at the best of times, they are even more so when things are difficult and uncertain. As we become more aware of rising global difficulties and concerns, such assessments help to provide focus on the areas of the business that matter the most. They help, too, to identify when and where processes need to be ramped up – or scaled back – in line with changing conditions and needs.

With embedded artificial intelligence, business practices can achieve more autonomy, leaving the workforce free to concentrate on areas where their skills can be put to better use, such as exception handling and business development. These practices can also be more flexible, responding swiftly and smartly to circumstances during these continuing volatile times.

Anything that helps businesses, and indeed entire economies, to pull through the major challenges the world currently faces, has got to be good news. Artificial intelligence isn’t some now-irrelevant, pre-crisis buzzphrase: it’s something that, properly planned, is going to make a real difference to the shape of our future.

One last thing. The idea for this post was prompted by an article I contributed to the TechnoVision report. That entire report explores the technology underlying business transformation, and for the reasons I’ve given here is perhaps more important than ever. I do recommend it to you.

Priya Ganesh has worked for Capgemini for the last 12 years, first as a Solutions Architect and now as a Senior Director leading the solutions and transformation practice across APAC. She enables clients in their transformation journey, leveraging Capgemini’s key assets and collaboration across our Group.