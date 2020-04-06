Digital Customer Experience through E-IoT, and the need for increased security!

We live in a very competitive and dynamic world where retaining and keeping customers happy is becoming very complex. Customers expect better experiences from the products and services every time they interact with them – it’s not just about making customers delighted, it’s about understanding them. Many times, the customers are not even aware of what experience to expect. A good customer experience means that the individual’s experience during all points of interactions matches their expectations.

To achieve business success, efficiency and productivity are vital. Digital technology is a critical component of customer experience that can help improve communication, collaboration, content management, access to analytics data and social networking, as well as the employee and customer experience.

A Gartner survey* identified the top emerging technologies that will have the biggest impact on the customer experience (CX). CX leaders supporting such initiatives can use this research to inform their strategic plans to leverage:

Artificial intelligence (AI) Virtual customer assistants and chatbots Omnichannel customer engagement Real-time event-driven application architecture Internet of things (IoT).

Let’s look at the Internet of Things (IoT) and consider how it is transforming digital customer experiences. IoT is network of devices, which don’t need to be the traditional internet-enabled ones (laptops and mobiles). It’s possible to connect different home appliances to the internet as well. This is a rapidly expanding technology – it is expected that by 2030, 125 billion devices could be connected through IoT. IoT will have an impact on the customer experience not only in B2C but also in B2B market with this rise in connected devices coupled by the 5G technology.

We are also seeing advancements in Enterprise IoT (E-IoT), where connected devices along with connected processes and assets participate in business processes and applications not only for reducing manual work and increasing overall business efficiency but also to support intelligent decision making that will eventually help improve customer experience. An example is vehicles with GPS tracking that connect with monitoring and control systems to enable smart logistics or machines with programmable logic controller (PLC) connected with asset performance management systems.

Top enterprise use cases include connected cars, fleet management, remote asset management, building automation, smart cities, energy management, smart metering, connected healthcare solutions, connected retail store management, and smart warehousing. These IoT solutions have devices connected to the enterprise IT over the cloud helping to:

Provide real-time information – One of the world's leading elevator companies uses real-time data to provide an IoT-based predictive maintenance solution to their customers. They gather real-time data from sensors and use the information to anticipate maintenance and repair needs even before a breakdown occurs.

Optimize the use of the product/services – One of the top engine manufacturers uses IoT in their engines for commercial aircraft. They collect the data from their engines and use it to improvise maintenance operations. They find out about the performance of their engines and then pass on the relevant information to their customers.

Share personalized communication – Product sensors can feed data about use patterns, and based on this data, businesses can find out the interests of their customers. They will then be able to suggest similar or complementary products and services, thus improving customer experience by being empathetic towards their customer needs

Develop new products/services – A global power leader makes engines that have sensors in them that feed performance data, which is used to improve engine designs and detect any flaws in the existing designs. This greatly helps optimize performance, improve reliability of their products. and even come up with better products. If the changes are just in the configuration, they can send the changes to the engine directly through the IoT. This ensures that the customers always have the best possible updated configurations of the product.

Among all these, the new norm is digital security, as more and more users embrace digital technologies. With the rapid changes in technology and connected devices, security risks and concerns are also very high. We are witnessing a massive rise in security-related incidents, data breaches, and with stricter privacy laws (GDPR, etc.), it has become critical and business imperative for the service providers and businesses to define specific and focused strategies and plans towards securing the E-IoT apps, data, and connected devices. To tackle this, Capgemini has an innovative solution. We combine the deep expertise in OT, IT, and IIoT (industrial IoT) to deliver secured Enterprise IoT(E-IoT) portfolio of services.

