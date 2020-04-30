A reading list from the Capgemini Research Institute – Issue 5

What your coworkers need right now is compassion, Harvard Business Review

This article looks at how easy it is to be judgmental in a remote context and how not to let our stress and anxiety convert to tension with colleagues. The article focuses on the importance of accepting that we are all coping differently and use this as an opportunity to forge stronger relationships.

How can large organizations create a pipeline for female talent?, World Economic Forum

The case for gender equality has been made, but there is a lag to action. In a series of interviews with the World Economic Forum, women business leaders elaborate on what it takes to create a pipeline for female talent in business.

How Chronic-Disease Patients Are Innovating Together Online, Harvard Business Review

Communities of patients are working to solve their health care challenges on their own. This article looks at the benefits of peer-to-peer health care and the wider implications for health care market.

Capgemini, TechnoVision 2020 – Your guide to technology trends in business

This year’s TechnoVision theme is Simplify. Simplification is a crucial business tactic in a complex digital world. New emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, Internet of Things and advanced analytics often cause panic when they should in fact be creating excitement. TechnoVision shows how the right consideration, selection, and application of new technologies can simplify any business.

10 of the world’s best virtual museum and art gallery tours, The Guardian

Just because you are at home doesn’t mean you can’t experience the joys of visiting a museum. View thousands of paintings and sculptors with an online tour of these famous museums.

On Artificial Intelligence – A European approach to excellence and trust, European Commission

Trustworthy AI can bring a variety of benefits. A whitepaper from the European Commission sets out policy options on how to achieve the objectives of promoting the acceptance of AI and addressing the risks associated it.

AI systems trained on data from men can pose a significant challenge to women. This article elaborates on how essential products and services designed on data based from predominantly male profiles could be risky, like seatbelts and airbags in cars, online diagnosis and facial recognition.

COVID-19 has led to a revolution in telemedicine and has now arrived at the doorsteps of primary care doctors in Europe and the United States.

Our New World, Bond Capital

A report from famed analyst Mary Meeker, known for her annual “Internet Trends” report, on the impact of the current pandemic. This report looks at the impact of COVID-19 including accelerating digital transformation and boosting on-demand economy.

Cities are home to nearly half of the world’s population and generate nearly 80% of global GDP. Cities will be at the forefront of climate adaptation and at the epicenter of climate change challenge. This report elaborates on how to make cities more resilient through extensive urban planning and climate-resilient construction.

It’s time to build, Andreessen Horowitz

An essay from acclaimed VC, Marc Andreessen on how America needs to rebuild its core infrastructure. The essay focuses not only on the need to rebuild the core infrastructure but also on the role of society at large to ensure core infrastructure is upgraded to the next level.

Emotional Intelligence – The Essential Skillset for the Age of AI, Capgemini Research Institute

74% of executives believe emotional intelligence will become a must-have skill for all employees in the coming years. This research from the Capgemini Research Institute investigates the growing relevance of emotional intelligence in the age of automation and AI.

Reinventing Cybersecurity with Artificial Intelligence, Capgemini Research Institute

Organizations are turning to AI to shore up their defenses against cyber-attacks. Sixty-nine percent of organizations believe AI will be necessary to respond to cyberattacks. This research from the Capgemini Research Institute highlights the benefits from using AI in cybersecurity and a roadmap for AI in cybersecurity implementation.

Read our previous issues here –

Issue 1

Issue 2

Issue 3

Issue 4