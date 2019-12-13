Select which Site you would like to reach:

Getting to the heart of it all, or life as a lead architect at Capgemini

Publish date:

For Capgemini, the architect is at the heart of any engagement and the company has a very strong focus on architects.

When we speak of architecture, the first thing that comes to mind is some drawings showcasing how the solution works or is supposed to work. But, that’s not really the case. An architect’s responsibility is actually spread across the length and breadth of any engagement or the enterprise.

For Capgemini, the architect is at the heart of any engagement and the company has a very strong focus on architects. Architects shape and translate business and IT strategies and needs into realizable, sustainable technology solutions for clients. Becoming a lead architect and managing increasingly complex solutions requires practical skills to ensure the overall quality and integrity of the solution and ensure value for both Capgemini and our clients.

At Capgemini, we have four levels in the architect career path and I recently attended the training  for the second level, which is called BLAC (Being a Lead Architect.)

BLAC training helps us appreciate Capgemini’s expectations for us as end-to end solution owners, provides us with the practical tools and mechanisms we need to manage the scale of the task, and supplies us with insights so we can articulate why Capgemini is our client’s technology and innovation partner of choice.

The training is designed as a dynamic learning experience executed over six weeks, with a combination of social, virtual, and classroom activities supported by a team of experienced architects.

The below topics, which I believe encapsulate the key responsibilities of a lead architect, are covered during the course:

  • End-to-end solution ownership
  • Architectural governance
  • Architectural frameworks
  • Stakeholder management
  • Risk management
  • Commercial management
  • Supporting bids
  • Strategy and innovation

To many out there, this may come as a surprise, but rest assured – as an architect at Capgemini you will expand your expertise in all these dimensions!

Be creative and have fun!

